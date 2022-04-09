"I think he needs a fresh challenge" - Kevin Philips urges Manchester United forward to quit the club in the summer

Former Sunderland forward Kevin Phillips believes Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United to rekindle his lost form. The England international has not been getting regular game time ever since Ralf Rangnick took charge as interim manager.

Phillips stated that now is the ideal time for Rashford to move clubs since he has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract. However, the arrival of a new manager in the summer could change things inside the Manchester United dressing room.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips was quoted as saying the following:

“It’s clear that he’s out of favour with Rangnick. For the last 18 months, Rashford hasn’t been performing as we know he can. I think it’s probably time for the player and the club to go their separate ways. I think he needs a fresh challenge somewhere else."

He added:

“A new manager coming in might view it differently. He’s not Rangnick’s kind of player. Something may have happened behind the scenes, but from the outside looking in – it just seems like he’s out of favour at the moment. It could well be time for him to move on.”

Marcus Rashford has not enjoyed a great season at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old forward made a late start to the 2021-22 season as he was recovering from a shoulder injury.

Since then, the forward has found it hard to get consistent game time under his belt. Rangnick has preferred to play youngster Anthony Elanga on the flank instead of the United star.

It is also worth mentioning that the German tactician decided to start Bruno Fernandes as a false nine during their 1-1 draw against Leicester City. Manchester United were without Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani on that occasion and Rashford was still not picked in the starting XI.

As things stand, Marcus Rashford has made 27 appearances for Manchester United this season and has only contributed five goals and two assists.

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park to face Everton

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. The Red Devils are in dire need of a win to keep their slender top-four hopes alive.

As things stand, United are seventh in the table, having amassed 51 points from 30 matches. They are currently three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

