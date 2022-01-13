“I think he needs a game now” – Jurgen Klopp hints about Liverpool man starting against Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that current number one Alisson Becker could start instead of Caoimhin Kelleher when Liverpool take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Klopp said that Alisson is in need of game time following his spell away from the first team after contracting COVID-19. The Brazilian shot-stopper has missed Liverpool's last two games.

The German tactician likes to play backup goalkeepers in cup competitions, and the Carabao Cup is no exception. Speaking ahead of his team's last-four clash against Arsenal, Klopp said:

"Caoimhin (Kelleher) is the goalkeeper for this competition, but there is a chance that Ali (Alisson Becker) will play just because of the situation we are in, because I think he needs a game now. We will see how we decide finally, but there is a good chance that Ali will play just because of the situation with COVID and everything when he was out."

The 54-year-old manager added:

"We need to make sure that the boys have as much rhythm as they can get so there's a good chance that Ali will start, but the competition is actually Caoimhin's competition - it's true."

Alisson has not played for the Reds since their 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League. If the 29-year-old shot-stopper starts, it will be his first game in the Carabao Cup this season. Klopp has used Kelleher twice against Norwich City and Leicester, while he played Adrian against Preston North End.

The Reds manager also hinted that if Liverpool progress to the final of the competition, Kelleher could return to the lineup.

Liverpool FC @LFC Jürgen Klopp has explained why Alisson Becker may take over Carabao Cup goalkeeping duties for the first leg of the semi-final with Arsenal on Thursday Jürgen Klopp has explained why Alisson Becker may take over Carabao Cup goalkeeping duties for the first leg of the semi-final with Arsenal on Thursday ⤵️

Arsenal or Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final

Liverpool or Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the final of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup. The Blues secured a 3-0 aggregate win against Tottenham Hotspur, winning the second leg 1-0 on Wednesday, to book their place in the Wembley final. The title match is on 27 February.

It is worth noting that the game between Liverpool and Arsenal is the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. The clash got rescheduled due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Reds' camp.

Also Read Article Continues below

Klopp guided the Reds to a League Cup final during his first year at Anfield. The Reds suffered a defeat against Manchester City on penalties in the title match, though.

Edited by Bhargav