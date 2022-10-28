"I think he needs that knocking out of him" - Paul Scholes furious with Manchester United star for showboating during Europa League win

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed Red Devils forward Antony for showboating during the team's win over FC Sheriff on Thursday (October 27).

United took on Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford in their fifth UEFA Europa League match of the season. Goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo gave Erik ten Hag's men a routine home victory.

At the 42nd-minute mark, with the teams level at 0-0, Antony did his trademark spin, which excited the fans. He was under no pressure from an opposing player, however, and ultimately failed to find his teammate with his pass after the move.

This infuriated Scholes, who was on punditry duties for BT Sport. During their half-time show, the decorated former Manchester United midfielder slammed the Brazilian, saying (as quoted by Team Talk):

“If I was that number 61 [for Sheriff], I know what I would be doing. I don’t know what he’s doing there. It’s just ridiculous, it’s showboating. Look at that [Ten Hag’s bewildered reaction], that sums it up. What’s he thinking of? He’s not beating a man, he’s not entertaining anybody, it’s 0-0.”

Scholes went on to add:

“Then he kicks the ball out. That’s the way he plays, I’ve seen him do it many times for Ajax as well. That’s just the way he is but I think he needs that knocking out of him.”

Antony was substituted at half-time during Manchester United's match against Sheriff Tiraspol

Just two minutes after Antony pulled off the spin, Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Manchester United against Sheriff Tiraspol. The Portuguese right-back nodded home at the near-post from Christian Eriksen's corner to give the Red Devils the lead.

While that goal gave United a cushion, Erik ten Hag still chose to alter his team, perhaps to give them a rest, by making two half-time substitutions. Antony was taken off for Marcus Rashford, while Lisandro Martinez was replaced by Harry Maguire.

Rashford left his mark on the game in the 65th minute as he put Manchester United 2-0 up on the night. The Englishman headed home from Luke Shaw's cross into the box to seemingly put the game to bed.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to the squad after being dropped for the game against Chelsea, added a third in the 81st minute. The veteran's initial header was saved by Sheriff goalkeeper Maksym Koval, but he scored the rebound.

