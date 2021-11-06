"I think we're the No.1 club in Manchester" - Solskjaer believes Manchester City will never eclipse Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a jab at Manchester City, claiming they will never be as big as Manchester United. Asked if Man City could ever eclipse United, here's what the Norwegian manager replied while speaking with the Mirror:

“No, I can't see it. You have to have respect for what they've done in the last 10 years, even more so in the last four or five, with how dominant they've been in England and in Europe. But we're Manchester United, we're always going to come back. I think we're the No.1 club in Manchester and that also probably means in the world.”

Manchester City has dominated England for as long as fans can remember. The Cityzens have bagged five titles in the last 10 years. They have won three of the last four seasons and are amongst the favorites to win the title this year as well.

Manchester United haven't won the league since 2013 in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at the club. Sadly, they have been upstaged by the Noisy Neighbors ever since.

Pep Guardiola's men are favorites to topple Manchester United tonight as well and will be hoping to redeem themselves after a harrowing loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Manchester United return to winning ways after an unexpected slump

The Red Devils started the season in extraordinary fashion. However, they found themselves in an unexpected slump soon after. Manchester United went down against Aston Villa and Leicester City before Liverpool's 5-0 victory at Old Trafford magnified their flaws.

Manchester United, though, returned to winning ways last weekend, thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 3-0.

This ultimately led to the sacking of Spurs manager Nuno Espírito Santo. Solskjaer has reportedly been given three games to showcase his true mettle as manager of the Red Devils.

Manchester United managed to avoid defeat against Atalanta earlier this week thanks to a brace by Cristiano Ronaldo. Solskjaer and Co. will be hoping to continue their run in the Premier League with a win against Manchester City later today.

Man City, on the flip side, have already lost two games this season and sit five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's Blues will be hoping to reduce the gap with a win against their bitter rivals on Saturday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar