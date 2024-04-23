"I think he's one of the best in history" - Juventus star explains why he idolised Cristiano Ronaldo while growing up

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic recently said that he idolized Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo while growing up.

While speaking to L'Equipe, the Serbian striker stated that football has changed over the years. He also affirmed that strikers play a crucial role in a team, as they are responsible for scoring goals. Vlahovic stated that unlike Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., who are praised for their skills and playmaking capabilities, his performance can be better judged by statistics. He said (via GOAL):

"I understand it too. I'm not Neymar, Hazard or Messi, guys who, when you see them, you say to yourself: 'Wow! What a player!' For me, my advantage would rather be the statistics, precisely, the goals. But whatever the profile, the attacker is fundamental in a team."

Dusan Vlahovic was later asked about the players he admired while growing up. He said that he idolised Cristiano Ronaldo since he used to play for Manchester United. The 24-year-old dubbed the Portuguese forward one of the best players in the game's history.

Vlahovic also named Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fernando Torres, and Karim Benzema as the players he liked. He added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, obviously, who I followed from Manchester, when he was a left winger, I liked his movements, his killer instinct. I think he's one of the best in history. Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), I also really liked it, and I liked Fernando Torres with his slightly long hair during the Liverpool days. And then Karim Benzema, a player that I adore."

The Serbian striker has made 31 appearances for Juventus this season across all competitions, bagging 17 goals and three assists. Vlahovic is also the second-highest goal scorer in Serie A with 16 goals, behind Lautaro Martinez, who has scored 23 times for Inter Milan.

Juventus keen to sign Arsenal forward in the upcoming summer transfer window: Reports

Juventus are reportedly looking forward to signing Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Tutto Juve.

Gabriel Jesus has fallen in the pecking order as Kai Havertz has become Mikel Arteta's first choice striker in recent weeks. The Brazilian attacker has made 32 appearances for the Gunners this season, bagging eight goals and seven assists across all competitions.

As per the aforementioned report, the Gunners are looking forward to revamping the squad by selling the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, and Emile Smith Rowe. Gabriel Jesus is also expected to be a likely candidate on the list. With Juventus' interest, the Gunners might consider selling the Brazilian forward in the summer.