"I think he could be the one" - Pep Guardiola says Manchester United managerial target could replace him at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester United's managerial target Erik ten Hag would be the ideal candidate to replace him at Manchester City. The current Ajax manager is one of the front runners to become United's new permanent manager ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's game against Burnley, Pep Guardiola spoke highly of Erik ten Hag. He said (via ESPN):

"Definitely. I think he could be the one. For the way he approaches the game, definitely."

He added:

"For his qualities, just take a look at his Ajax team in the last years. It is a joy to watch and in many games, not just the year they got to the Champions League semi-final, but with little details they would have reached that final."

It is worth mentioning that both Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked alongside one another at Bayern Munich. Ten Hag was the manager of Bayern Munich II from 2013 to 2015 before he returned to the Netherlands.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has just one year remaining on his current Manchester City contract. The 2022-23 season could be the Spaniard's last season in charge if he fails to sign a contract extension.

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester United to recruit Erik ten Hag as their new manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged rivals Manchester United to hire Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager was quoted as saying the following (via an earlier Sportskeeda article):

"In terms of qualities, just look at his teams. To define a manager, watch his team for a long time. This is a team, and this manager makes the players play. There is no doubt about that. If I was 100 per cent sure I would call Manchester United and say 'guys you have to take him', but nobody knows."

As things stand, Erik ten Hag is one of the favorites to land the Manchester United job. The 52-year-old tactician is currently competing alongside current Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino for the vacant managerial position.

Erik ten Hag has done an excellent job for Ajax since he was appointed back in 2017. The Dutchman has guided Ajax to two Eredivise titles and two KNVB Cups. The Amsterdam-based side also made it to the semifinals of the Champions League in 2019. However, they lost the tie to Tottenham Hotspur on that occasion.

