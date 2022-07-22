"I think he is overdoing it a bit now" - Former Premier League star not pleased with Erik ten Hag's strict rules at Manchester United 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has taken issue with one specific rule set by Erik ten Hag's at Manchester United.

New United boss Ten Hag has implemented guidelines for his Red Devils side to keep players in check following a calamitous past season.

There were rumors of unrest and unprofessionalism behind-the-scenes at Old Trafford last season. The Dutch tactician seems keen to avoid any sort of issues whilst in charge.

The new rules include (as per Sports Illustrated):

Players being dropped if late for training or team meetings.

Alcohol being prohibited during game weeks.

All players eating what is prepared by club chefs.

Body mass index (BMI) being checked every month.

Players to address complaints directly to him rather than their agents.

Gabby Agbonlahor is not a fan of one particular new rule of Ten Hag's, which involves a ban on personal chefs.

He told talkSPORT in reaction to the rules set by the United boss:

“I feel like that’s overkill, [with the ban on] personal chefs, they’re going to cook them healthy food. Maybe just tell them these are the sort of foods you’ve got to eat."

Agbonlahor continued:

“I think he’s overdoing it a bit now because players are going to have personal chefs. They can cook healthy food, they know what foods to feed players, so why would they need to take food from the training ground?”

In reaction to Ten Hag's other rules, the former Villa forward added:

“The players don’t [drink anymore], they’ll maybe have now a glass of red with dinner, maybe on the weekend or something. The rules Ten Hag is giving are normal rules. Players will always get weighed once or twice a week. That’s normal to keep tabs on what you eat."

“With the drinking, the players don’t do it anyway, so when he’s come in and given out these rules, the players are probably thinking, ‘We do this anyway, gaffer, it’s nothing new to us’."

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Erik ten Hag has laid down some strict rules for the Manchester United players Erik ten Hag has laid down some strict rules for the Manchester United players 😱 https://t.co/Ioc3MBFafY

Manchester United's issue with leaks looks likely to end

One major problem that has surrounded Manchester United for the majority of last season is the constant leaking from the dressing room.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has been one of the most scathing in his opinion on individuals leaking such news, saying:

“What they do not realise is that unfortunately, when they go to the media then those media people go to us – so we know who is briefing. The reality is that we do not like it, but we know who it is."

Football Daily @footballdaily



on the Manchester United leaks which revealed players likening the clubs American assistant Chris Armas to Ted Lasso. 🗣 "I didn't find it funny at all, I thought it was disrespectful, disgusting in fact. It summed up what I think of them." @GNev2 on the Manchester United leaks which revealed players likening the clubs American assistant Chris Armas to Ted Lasso. 🗣 "I didn't find it funny at all, I thought it was disrespectful, disgusting in fact. It summed up what I think of them."@GNev2 on the Manchester United leaks which revealed players likening the clubs American assistant Chris Armas to Ted Lasso. https://t.co/exSqFjFtuv

Agbonlahor agreed with the Manchester United boss' decision to set about putting an end to the leaks. As per the aforementioned source, he said:

“I remember Gary Neville said last season that he knew who was leaking stuff but didn’t reveal it, so maybe Ten Hag knows and has spoken to that person, but that shouldn’t be something that happens."

Ten Hag will hope his rules have a positive impact on the squad as they head into a new era under the Dutchman. Manchester United's Premier League season will start against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far