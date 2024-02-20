"I think people, the fans, would love it" - Chelsea icon urges Jurgen Klopp to take over German national team after Liverpool exit

Chelsea legend Michael Ballack has urged his compatriot, outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, to take up the Germany job.

Julian Nagelsmann is in charge of the national team till the European Championships in Germany this summer, following which there could be a new manager in charge.

Meanwhile, Klopp recently announced his impending departure from Anfield at the end of the season, citing burnout. Having arrived in 2015, the affable German has won all trophies - except the UEFA Europa League - with the Reds, transforming them from a mid-table side to one of the best in England and Europe.

On Jeff Stelling's Football's Greatest podcast (as per Metro), Ballack, who played for Chelsea between 2006 and 2010, said:

"In a normal career, one day, he will become manager of the German national team. Everyone is looking for that. He’s one of these coaches who is now in a position where he can make his own decision and build his own career."

Ballack added:

"We would love it one day, because he has this quality, he has this character, to actually symbolise all Germans and German attitudes and we need a leader like him. Whenever he’s ready, I think people, the fans, would love it.’

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to immediately delve into management, as he cited taking a sabbatical before his next job.

What's next for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are having a superb season. The German is determined to go out with a bang, with his team in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

They're atop the Premier League after 25 games and are also in the final of the EFL Cup, fifth round of the FA Cup and the Round of 16 of the Europa League. Following a 4-1 league win at Brentford at the weekend, they take on Luton Town at home on Wednesday (February 21).

Meanwhile, Chelsea are languishing in mid-table, in tenth place after 25 games, following an expensive summer overhaul. Mauricio Pochettino's new-look side have struggled for consistency, especially in the league, but have fared well in the domestic cups.

They next take on Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 25) as they seek their first trophy in the Pochettino era and thwart the Reds' quadruple hopes.