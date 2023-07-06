"I think it's the perfect place for me to play" - Ex-Real Madrid star Marco Asensio details reasons for free agent move to PSG

Former Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has now officially joined Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In his first interview as the Parisian club's player, Asensio explained his decision to make the move.

Asensio joins the French giants as a free agent. He was a key player for Real Madrid. The Spaniard made 286 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 61 goals and providing 32 assists.

However, his trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital is over and Asensio will embark on a new journey in the French capital. Speaking about his move, Asensio said (h/t PSG Community):

“Paris is a big club, with a big project, an attractive and ambitious project. And then it corresponds to what I needed: a change of environment but still with an ambitious project. It's what I wanted and I think it's the perfect place for me to play, to have fun and to win a lot of titles."

He further went on to explain the way he prefers to play and what he could bring to the Parisian club's attack. Asensio said:

“I am a player who likes to go forward, who likes to be in contact with the ball, to make assists and to score goals. As for my strong points, I think of ball striking and game vision."

Further speaking about his move to Ligue 1, Asensio said:

“My (new) teammates really spoke well to me about the public and that's also one of the reasons why I made this choice."

How many trophies did PSG's new signing Marco Asensio win with Real Madrid?

Newly-signed PSG superstar Marco Asensio had a spectacular stint at Real Madrid. The Spaniard won 17 major trophies with Los Blancos, including three UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, and more.

Known for his knack to score the spectacular, Asensio is a fantastic player when at the peak of his powers. However, his growth was somewhat stunted at Los Blancos. Considering the player is only 27, Asensio could rejuvenate his career in the French capital.

Former Spain coach Luis Enrique has taken over as the new coach of the club from Christophe Galtier. With Lionel Messi's position on the right vacant, Asensio could turn out to be a key player for the Parisians in the coming seasons.

Poll : 0 votes