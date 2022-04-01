"I don't think he'll play" - Neil Jones provides injury update on Liverpool star ahead of Premier League match against Watford 

Goal.com journalist Neil Jones has provided a grim update on Liverpool's talismanic star Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of their Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

The right-back, who's been in terrific form this season with 17 assists in all competitions, sustained an injury during their 2-0 win over Arsenal before the international break.

The Reds are hoping to have him back into the squad for a crucial month ahead of them, but it looks like the 23-year-old hasn't returned to full fitness yet.

The Redmen TV @TheRedmenTV Journo Insight - Streaming LIVE at 2pm!



will be joined by



theredmentv.com/liverpool-link… Journo Insight - Streaming LIVE at 2pm! @stehoare will be joined by @neiljonesgoal to discuss Liverpool's reported interest in Karim Adeyemi, the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita plus a whole lot more! 📝Journo Insight - Streaming LIVE at 2pm!@stehoare will be joined by @neiljonesgoal to discuss Liverpool's reported interest in Karim Adeyemi, the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita plus a whole lot more!theredmentv.com/liverpool-link…

On the latest episode of the Journo Insight Show of The Redmen TV, Jones, who's been monitoring Alexander-Arnold's situation, has ruled him out of the Hornets' visit.

He said:

“I don’t think he’ll play against Watford. I think as soon as he did the injury, there were a lot of people who rolled their eyes and said, ‘Ohhh, an injury for Trent, miss a couple of friendlies, does he?!’ It was an injury; he did get a problem. It was in the Arsenal game. He would have missed the Forest game anyway, probably. I think it was accepted that Watford – forget about that."

Although he's close to a return, he feels their upcoming Champions League match against Benfica next week might not be worth the risk as Jurgen Klopp won't throw him in the deep end.

Dominic King @DominicKing_DM Trent Alexander-Arnold has started doing some light running and work outside but he has yet to join in first team training. Watford likely to come too soon for him but still on course to be ready for game at Manchester City Trent Alexander-Arnold has started doing some light running and work outside but he has yet to join in first team training. Watford likely to come too soon for him but still on course to be ready for game at Manchester City 🔴

Manchester City's clash at the Etihad on April 10 is now the Liverpool star's likely date of return.

Jones further added:

"I think there’s a general feeling that Benfica might not be worth the risk, then you’ve got City, then you’ve got Benfica, City again, so probably the City game [April 10th] seems like a more realistic target. I believe he’s been doing some training this week."

"We saw him in the break in Dubai. He seemed to have a good view from his exercise bike on Instagram! He was getting his rehab in, which can’t be bad. I think he’ll have an outside chance of playing against Benfica, if not City,” he said.

Liverpool gearing up for a defining month

With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, Liverpool are now aiming for an unprecedented quadruple, but face a make-or-break month ahead.

They face City twice - first in the league and then in the FA Cup - interspersed between what is a two-legged European tie with Benfica, though Klopp's side are the favorites there.

Should they progress, a potential semi-final with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich awaits them at the end of April, as Liverpool are looking at their most important period of the season.

Edited by Parimal