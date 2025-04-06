"I think we played a good game" - Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea 'deserved to win' in 0-0 draw against Brentford

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reckons his side deserved to win after Brentford held them to a frustrating stalemate. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, April 6.

The Bees had a strong first half and were unfortunate not to break the deadlock via attempts from Bryan Mbeumo and Keane Lewis-Potter. While Chelsea looked rejuvenated after the break following the introductions of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Pedro Neto, Brentford defended well to seal an impressive point.

The Blues dominated possession with 59 percent of the ball and looked more threatening up front, landing 21 shots in total, with five being on target. They missed all three of their big chances, generating an xG of 1.32. On the other hand, Brentford had 41 percent possession and mustered nine shots in total, with two being on target (xG of 1.22).

Following the game, Maresca said (via senior Chelsea correspondent Bobby Vincent h/t @CFCPys):

“I think we played a good game, we played Thursday night. Today was tricky game, sunny day. They tried to kill the tempo, we did enough to win, we shot over 20 times”

Chelsea remain fourth in the Premier League table with 53 points from 31 games, with a one-point lead over Manchester City.

"I don’t think it’s a lack of effort" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca provides verdict on Christopher Nkunku's struggles following Brentford draw

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has refused to blame Christopher Nkunku for a lack of effort after the Frenchman failed to make an impact during their 0-0 draw against Brentford.

Nkunku started as the number nine for the Blues against Brentford. However, he created zero chances, missed one big chance from his only effort on goal, and lost four duels. The 27-year-old was then subbed off at half-time for Nicolas Jackson.

Nkunku has struggled for form this season in the Premier League, garnering just three goals and two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

From the aforementioned source, Maresca said:

“Nkunku I don’t think it’s a lack of effort, I see him every day and he’s working well, sometimes he wants to do more in the game and struggles a bit but I don’t think it’s a lack of effort”

The Blues next face Legia Warszawa in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday, April 10.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 6, 2025, at 10:20 PM IST. They are subject to change.

