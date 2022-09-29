"I don't think any player is worth that amount of money" - Chelsea target claims he is not worth the amount bid on him

Everton forward Anthony Gordon has opened up on transfer links with Chelsea during the summer transfer window. He claimed the reported fee of £60 million to be "crazy".

Gordon, who has three years left on his current deal at Goodison Park, has established himself as a first-team name for the Toffees after his impressive 2021-22 campaign. He netted four goals and contributed three assists in 40 matches across all competitions last season.

A tireless runner adept at operating on either flank, the England U21 international emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea in August. According to The Athletic, the Blues were prepared to dish out £50 million plus £10 million in potential add-ons for the services of the player.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



“We have a good relationship, ideally [a quick resolution to the situation] or we carry on and he’s our player”, Lampard says via @alanmyersmedia. Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon deal: “Gordon’s our player, everyone knows of Chelsea’s interest…”.“We have a good relationship, ideally [a quick resolution to the situation] or we carry on and he’s our player”, Lampard says via @alanmyersmedia. #CFC Frank Lampard on Anthony Gordon deal: “Gordon’s our player, everyone knows of Chelsea’s interest…”. 🚨🔵 #EFC“We have a good relationship, ideally [a quick resolution to the situation] or we carry on and he’s our player”, Lampard says via @alanmyersmedia. #CFC https://t.co/aB53SZmFMx

Speaking to Evening Standard, Gordon asserted that an offer of such magnitude is unsuitable for any player in the world. He said:

"That's football nowadays – it's absolutely crazy. Personally, I don't think any player is worth that amount of money but I'm also not going to talk myself down. The money in football, that's just how it is nowadays. You're also paying for potential all the time these days."

He continued:

"I wasn't too focused on that because I can only control what I can control. I think the minute you do that [thinking he is a £60 million player], there's only one way you're going to go. You need to stay humble. You need to focus on today and tomorrow and don’t look too far into the future."

He added:

"That's part and parcel of football. When you're doing well, there's always going to be that speculation. But because the place [Everton] is so good, it's not a place where I'm devastated because I have to stay. That's never been the case. I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case."

Gordon has opened the ongoing season for Everton on a positive note, scoring two goals in seven Premier League appearances so far.

Everton @Everton Anthony Gordon. On target 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻. 🥶 Anthony Gordon. On target 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻. 🥶 https://t.co/ZA9F5kZY15

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 10 points from six matches. The club will next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1).

Chelsea preparing offer for Jude Bellingham

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are prepared to structure a permanent deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The promising starlet has also been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Bellingham, 19, has three years left on his contract at Signal Iduna Park. He has registered 13 goals and 18 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far