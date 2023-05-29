"I think he is playing his best football" - Fabinho heaps praise on Liverpool star's performances this season

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho lauded attacker Cody Gakpo's performances for the club, claiming that 'he is playing his best football'.

Gakpo joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window for over €42 million. He had a tough start to his career at Anfield but has scored seven goals and three assists in 26 games for the club.

Fabinho recently gave an extensive interview on Liverpool's website and heaped praise on Gakpo and also summer signing Darwin Nunez. The Brazilian midfielder said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“Cody [Gakpo] arrived and now I think he is playing his best football. Darwin [Nunez] as well was important, I think for his first season he has good numbers. You can say it’s his adapting season, so he played good. So we can take a lot of important things [from] this season but overall it wasn’t our best.”

Gakpo, 24, was excellent in the Reds' 4-4 draw against Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium in their final game of the season on Sunday, May 28.

After coming on as a 57th-minute substitute for Curtis Jones, he scored a goal, made two key passes, and created one big chance. The Dutch forward also made four tackles.

Jurgen Klopp highlights reasons for Liverpool's underwhelming 2022-23 campaign

After competing for a quadruple last season and winning two trophies, Liverpool have had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign. They ended the season trophyless and in fifth place in the Premier League table.

There were multiple reasons for their poor performances over the course of the season as their midfield and defense struggled immensely. However, the Reds were also marred by multiple injuries to key players this season.

Highlighting the same after their final game of the season against Southampton on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"We all need a bit of luck. Today we could see the influence of Diogo Jota; not available for most of the season. Luis Diaz, not available for most of the season. Cody Gakpo, only came in the winter. Bobby Firmino, not available for big parts of the season. Darwin Nunez [is] completely new..."

Klopp asserted that if they had a bit of luck, they could have qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season. Liverpool were unbeaten in their previous 11 games but finished behind fourth-placed Newcastle United by four points.

Klopp, however, is hopeful of solving the issues and coming back stronger next season, as he said:

"So, we know the reasons why it happened. We expect from ourselves to solve it quicker, but we work with human beings and sometimes it takes a bit longer."

This is the first time the Reds have failed to qualify for the Champions League since Klopp joined the club in 2015.

Poll : 0 votes