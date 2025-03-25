“I only think about playing every game” - Arda Guler opens up on doubts regarding his future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has opened up on doubts about his future amid his struggles to secure game time at the club. The 20-year-old joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2023 from boyhood club Fenerbahce for a reported € 20 million but has played just 1530 minutes across 43 games.

In a recent discussion with Marca, the midfielder discussed his hopes with Los Blancos, insisting he remains willing to fight for a place in the team and help the Spanish giants compete on all fronts, saying via Madrid Universal:

“Madrid always fights to win every game and every title. We are ready to fight for the three titles, it will be exciting. I only think about playing every game and helping my team win all the titles. Madrid gave me a plan and I still believe in it. I’m sure I’ll succeed at Real Madrid, I’ve even bought a house in Madrid. I work very hard and I’m always ready to play.”

The Turkish star concluded:

“I love Real Madrid fans, and their support means a lot to me. I’m very grateful. I came to Real Madrid to play and be an important part of this team. And I won’t stop fighting until I achieve that,”

Arda Guler is contracted to Los Blancos until the summer of 2029, so he still has time to establish himself as a vital part of the reigning European champions' team. The midfielder has bagged nine goals and five assists at the club.

Ex-Real Madrid star shares that he urged the defender to join the club in 2022

Former Los Blancos midfielder Claude Makelele has revealed he encouraged Antonio Rudiger to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer of 2022. The German defender has established himself as a key team member on the Madrid-based side, helping the club win one LaLiga and one UEFA Champions League title.

In a recent discussion with FreeFoot, the former France and Madrid star revealed the part he played in convincing the defender to sign for Los Blancos, saying via Managing Madrid:

“Look at him now at Real Madrid. The first thing he did when he got the chance at Real Madrid was come to me and say: ‘What do you think?’ I told him, run, this is your chance. He had offers from Bayern, PSG... but I said: ‘Do you want to win titles? You’ve already won some, you have everything, but do you really want to become a player at that level? Then go there, rub shoulders with the great players and you’ll understand what it means. I’m happy for him,”

Since arriving, Rudiger has played 143 games for the Spanish giants and has helped the team to the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League this season, where the reigning European champions face Arsenal. He is contracted to the incumbent Spanish champions until the summer of 2026.

