"Possible but difficult" - Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League table, with Liverpool following closely behind. The Citizens have been brilliant in recent weeks, winning their last nine games and scoring a whopping 30 goals in the process.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident his side can finish the season above Manchester City. However, he has acknowledged it will be a tough task.

"I think it’s possible, that’s what we should think because that is why we are here, but it is absolutely difficult," the tactician was quoted as saying. "The consistency the boys show is incredible but that is the only chance you have. In a league with probably the best team in the world it is really tricky to be ahead of them."

Klopp added:

"So far, at least, we are not completely out of reach. It is not like we have no chance anymore, but of course you know City won’t drop a lot of points so you better not drop a lot of points yourself."

Jurgen Klopp then proceeded to discuss what Liverpool need to do to match Manchester City in the Premier League this term. According to the German, the Reds need to defend at the top level and be more consistent to overcome their rampant rivals.

When asked what Liverpool can do better, he explained:

"What do we have to do better? First and foremost we have to defend at the top level."

"On top of that we have improved a lot football-wise: we play some really good stuff and we are more difficult to defend against than we maybe were in the past."

The Liverpool gaffer added:

"Some good steps. Will that be enough? I have no idea. Without being at least as consistent as we have been we have no chance. If we really want to go for a big one then we have to be even more consistent."

Liverpool and Manchester City will take the title race down the wire

How have Liverpool and Manchester City fared in the Premier League so far this season?

Manchester City are unrivaled at the top of the Premier League at the moment with 47 points from 19 games. The Cityzens have recorded 15 victories, two draws and two defeats so far, scoring 50 goals and conceding 12 in the process.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool, meanwhile, occupy the second position with 41 points from 18 games. Jurgen Klopp's men have won 12, drawn five and lost one Premier League game so far, scoring 50 goals and conceding 15.

Edited by Diptanil Roy