 "I think PSG is the team to beat right now" - Sergio Ramos excited about the squad and players at Ligue 1 club 

PSG star Sergio Ramos has claimed that the club has a “unique sporting project,” stating that every footballer wants to play for the French giants.

He moved to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer from Real Madrid at the start of the season. The veteran defender is known for his exceptional performances in decisive matches. He is expected to help his new employers win the UEFA Champions League.

Ramos, who won the Champions League four times with Los Blancos, is impressed with his new club’s determination to win the biggest trophies. The center-back believes the Parisians have one of the best squads in the world and are the “team to beat” in Europe right now.

Discussing Paris Saint-Germain’s ambitions, stature, and objectives, the 35-year-told PSG’s official channel:

“I think that PSG is the team to beat right now because of the sporting project they have going on here and all the players that have come here. Now we have to prove ourselves, you don't win with the badge or the name alone, you have to earn it. We have good players and a good team but now we have to perform on the pitch. We have a good work ethic and we are going to go for all the titles we can win.”

Ramos added:

“PSG is a big team, it doesn't have a really long history but it has a unique sporting project and all the players want to come to PSG.”

Ramos, who spent 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, will face Los Merengues in the last-16 of the Champions League this season. The first leg is set to be played on February 15th at the Parc, with the reverse leg, at the Bernabeu, scheduled for March 9th.

Sergio Ramos scores his first PSG goal against Reims

Sergio Ramos hit the back of the net for the first time for his new employers on Ligue 1 matchday 22. The Spanish international, who was only making his fourth French league appearance on Sunday, scored the second goal in the 4-0 rout of Reims.

Get French Football News @GFFN Sergio Ramos scored 101 goals and managed 41 assists in 671 Real Madrid games, serious numbers for a centre-back - here's his first PSG goal.

He showed impressive agility inside the box to convert from close range after seeing his initial toe poke get blocked by the Reims keeper. The goal meant a great deal to the center-back, who hasn't had many opportunities to prove himself this season.

