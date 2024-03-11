"I think he has the quality to play for a club like Barcelona" - Xavi praises Napoli star ahead of crucial UCL fixture

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez named Stanislav Lobotka as his favorite Napoli player ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, March 12.

The Blaugrana are set to host Napoli at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash. The first leg at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw last month.

In a pre-match press conference, Xavi was asked to name his favorite player from their upcoming opponents. Not choosing stars like Victor Osimhen or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Spaniard named defensive midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, saying (via Football Espana):

“Difficult. I would say Lobotka, I like him a lot, the way he builds from the back and doesn’t lose the ball. I would like to see him in a club like Barca, I think he has the quality to play for a club like Barcelona, I think he makes the difference for Napoli.”

Lobotka, 29, has been an important player for Napoli, making 38 appearances across competitions this season. He joined the Italian side from Celta Vigo in January 2020 and has made 152 appearances for them, contributing two goals and two assists.

Barcelona manager Xavi on what he expects from Napoli ahead of UCL clash

Napoli sacked Walter Mazzarri as manager and appointed Francesco Calzona as caretaker manager just three days before their first-leg clash against Barcelona. The Spanish side dominated the game, with 6/12 attempts on target as compared to the hosts' 1/6 attempts on target but it ended 1-1.

Gli Azzurri have since won two and drawn two of their Serie A encounters with a distinct improvement in performances as well. Ahead of their second-leg clash, Xavi was asked what he expects from Napoli and he replied:

“Napoli have improved with the new coach, more dynamic and comfortable. Our losses are important, but we have to compete. We were better there and we have to be better here.

“I expect a brave Napoli that plays out from the back and presses high, that does not speculate, has a lot of individual quality, the three up top have a lot of quality, it is a big game and it is a great team, current champion of Italy."

Incidentally, both sides won their respective league titles last season but appear set to fail to defend it. Napoli are seventh in Serie A while Barcelona are third in La Liga.