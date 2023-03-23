"I don't think there's a quick fix" - Didi Hamann claims Liverpool have got to change 'pretty much the whole team' next season

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann says that the Reds cannot fix their problems in a single transfer window, speculating that rebuilding could take at least a couple of years.

After fighting on all fronts and winning two domestic cups in the 2021-22 season, Liverpool have struggled to find their footing this term. They have crashed out of all cup competitions and find themselves sixth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, but with two games in hand.

While the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have bolstered the attack, the midfield and defence need fresh personnel. Amid reports of a possible move for Jude Bellingham in the summer, Hamann has warned that Liverpool’s problems cannot be solved easily with a couple of recruitments.

Outlining the need for a massive and time-consuming squad overhaul, the 2005 Champions League winner told Best Gambling Sites:

“They've got an ageing team with players partly out of form. Whether they will come back to their top level, I do not know. It reminds me of the team when Klopp first came to the club when he said, we've got to turn from doubters to believers.

“It's a huge job either for this manager or for somebody else because I think you've got to change pretty much the whole team, and that's something which takes a couple of years at least. I don't think there's a quick fix now this summer, I wouldn't know where to start.”

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is listening to bids, says Fabrizio Romano

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be at Anfield next season.

The former Arsenal midfielder is set to be out of contract in June, and the club have no plans to extend his stay.

In November, Romano said that the Merseysiders did not have Chamberlain in their future plans. The transfer guru has doubled down on his previous report, revealing that the Englishman is now listening to offers.

“No changes on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool,” he wrote on Twitter. Expected to part ways in June – he’s gonna leave as free agent. Arthur Melo will return to Juventus while Oxlade will listed to bids – the plan was already clear in November.”

Chamberlain has seen his progress affecte due to injuries since arriving from Arsenal in 2017. He has only made 145 appearances for the Reds in the last six seasons, pitching in with 18 goals and 15 assists.

In January, Brighton & Hove Albion were linked with the player, so it will be interesting to see if they move for him in the summer.

