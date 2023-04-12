"I think the race is on" – Former Arsenal star Mikael Silvestre makes Premier League title prediction involving Gunners and Manchester City

Former Arsenal star Mikael Silvestre has backed the Gunners to beat Manchester City to the Premier League trophy come the end of May.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 73 points from 30 matches – six points ahead of Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side dropped two points during their 2-2 league draw at Liverpool on Sunday (April 9). Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus bagged a goal apiece before the half-hour mark, while Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored late on either side of the break.

Arsenal's lead at the top of the league is cut to six points

Speaking to bettingexpert, Silvestre shared his thoughts on Arsenal's recent result at Anfield and backed them to win the title. He elaborated:

"Obviously Arsenal will be disappointed with the draw because they were leading 2-0 away from home. I think in their mind they gave up two crucial points. Nevertheless, they have to play Manchester City and Newcastle United up next as well. I think the race is on."

Stating that the Gunners have the required mentality, Silvestre added:

"So, it will be a very tight one but I think Arsenal can manage it. They've been through a lot this season and I think they can hold their nerves and keep playing the way they have done so far."

The Gunners are next scheduled to lock horns with a struggling West Ham United side in their Premier League clash on Sunday (April 16).

Everything to play for.

Mikael Silvestre defends Arsenal defender

Speaking to bettingexpert, Mikael Silvestre asserted that Arsenal star Rob Holding has the nous to step in for William Saliba. He elaborated:

"Time will tell how big of a blow Saliba's injury is. Obviously he's been an essential part of that partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes. And it's a shame that he's not fit to fight for the club. For Rob Holding, because he's been at the club so long, he knows what's at stake, he understands his role now, I think he's ready."

Voicing his support for the Englishman, Silvestre continued:

"Yeah, he's not at the level of Gabriel and Saliba, I think he's a good enough replacement to get them over the line. I don't think Holding is a weak link. It's a team game and the back four are doing well. If you change one player, it's not going to change the end result."

Holding, 27, has started his team's last three Premier League matches. So far, he has made 20 appearances across all competitions this term.

