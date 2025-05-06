“I think that is ridiculous" - Ex-MLS star baffled by claims suggesting Lionel Messi's stint at Inter Miami has been a 'failure'

USMNT legend Alexi Lalas says he's shocked by recent suggestions that Lionel Messi's stint with Inter Miami so far has been a failure. The Argentina international joined the Herons in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Since then, he's managed to help his side to the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield success. However, MLS glory seems to be a challenging task even today. Considering all of that, Lalas told the State of the Union podcast (via GOAL):

"Oh my goodness. I mean, I think that is ridiculous to argue that it has been a failure. I think no matter what happens the Messi time relative to Inter Miami is going to be viewed as a success."

“And when I say that I think it’s relative to attention that he has brought, the money that he has made, the moments that he has provided, and there are still many to come I think because I think he is going to be here at the very least through the 2026 World Cup and maybe even beyond. By all accounts he has enjoyed his time.”

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has played 53 matches across competitions, bagging 43 goals and 21 assists. His current agreement at the Chase Stadium expires in December 2025, but the 37-year-old is expected to extend his deal through 2026.

Inter Miami boss reacts to Lionel Messi and Co. defeating New York Red Bulls

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano seems to be pleased that his team ended a three-match losing run by beating New York Red Bulls 4-1 in the MLS on Sunday, May 04.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were among the scorers on the night, which is sure to help the Herons' confidence. Speaking after this victory, Mascherano said (via GOAL):

"It was a very physically demanding game - we needed it. It was important to get back to a good feeling. In the first half, we were clinical in front of goal, something we lacked in previous matches. In the second half, we tried to control possession more, be less direct. At the end of the first half, we lost control of the ball and didn’t want to give them momentum."

Up next for Inter Miami is an MLS match against Minnesota on Saturday, May 10. They're fourth in the Western Conference standings, three points short of leaders, Columbus who have played a game more.

