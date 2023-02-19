"I don't think they're right" – Graham Potter sends message to Chelsea fans after Southampton loss

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has issued a message to Blues fans after his team's 1-0 Premier League loss against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (February 18).

The Blues continued their dispiriting run of form, registering their eighth league defeat of the season. James Ward-Prowse's superb direct free-kick in the first half proved to be the decisive goal despite a host of scoring efforts from the west London side.

At a post-match press conference, Potter expressed his fair opinion on Chelsea's recent criticism under his helm. He elaborated:

"After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable. I think we've had a tough period, and I think we've had lots of challenges in terms of integrating young players into the Premier League. While results don't go your way, it can be tough, that is how it is."

Addressing the rising pressure on his job, Potter continued:

"I'm sure there will be people out there who think I'm the problem, absolutely. I don't think they're right, but I'm not arrogant enough to say their opinion isn't worth articulating. My job is to help the team, keep working through a lean period;'we've had to make changes, and the truth is we took a step back in our performance in the first half. The response in the second half was good, but it wasn't good enough."

When asked whether the Blues' recent loss felt like a step back after their midweek performance against Borussia Dortmund, Potter replied in the affirmative:

"I think it was, certainly in the first half, it was a below-par performance. Returning from the Champions League, and we had to make some changes, so you lose a bit of fluidity and cohesion. Southampton set up with a plan, an idea. They mixed the game well with a big target man up front, but our performance wasn't what we wanted in the first half, and I take as much responsibility as anybody in that."

The Blues will next lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Sunday (February 26).

Chelsea top brass decide Graham Potter's future amid club's poor form

According to The Telegraph journalist Matt Law, the Chelsea board is still in support of Graham Potter at the helm despite the team's recent poor form. The bigger immediate challenge for the manager will be to look to appease fans with a quick upturn in results and performances.

The Blues have already been eliminated from both the FA Cup and EFL Cup and have lost 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg. The club are ten points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United in the Premier League after 23 games.

Since being named Chelsea manager last year, Potter has registered nine wins, seven draws and ten defeats across all competitions.

