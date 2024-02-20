"I think he is in the right place now" - Rafael van der Vaart urges star to snub move away from current club amid Liverpool interest

Former Netherlands international Rafael van der Vaart has urged compatriot Teun Koopmeiners to stay put at Atalanta despite interest from Liverpool. As reported by Inside Futbol, the 25-year-old has emerged as a target for both Juventus and Liverpool.

However, Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that it will be in the midfielder's best interests to remain at the Gewiss Stadium. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid playmaker insisted that Atalanta is a brilliant club for Koopmeiners to flourish.

Van der Vaart said on Ziggo Sport’s programme Rondo, as quoted by Inside Futbol:

"I would stay if I were Koopmeiners. As a player, you always want more, but when I look at him and his qualities, and what I think he is, I think he is in the right place now. Of course, he will go and make a step, but I think this is it. Atalanta are a beautiful club, so it is certainly not an insult."

Van de Vaart also claimed that the Liverpool target will be just another player at a bigger club, whereas he is valued more at Atalanta. He added:

“It is better to be the big man at a slightly smaller club than ‘one of the’ at a bigger club. I think he is doing very well now because he is an important player.”

Koopmeiners is a defensive midfielder by trade but can also feature as a number eight or even as a number ten. He has also plied his trade at centre-back occasionally, which highlights his well-roundedness as a player.

The Dutchman joined Atalanta in 2021 from his boyhood club, AZ Alkmaar, for a reported €12 million fee. He has so far made 106 appearances for La Dea, contributing with 23 goals and 12 assists.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivers major injury update ahead of Luton Town PL clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that as many as five players will miss the Reds' Premier League clash against Luton Town on Wednesday, February 21. The Reds boss has claimed that Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dominik Szoboszlai will all sit out of the game against the Hatters.

While Liverpool are leading the Premier League table this season, they have also led the injury table for most of the season. However, Klopp's squad looks incredibly thin right now with so many players on the treatment table. Klopp said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"Not great, would like to say no issues but we have some. Not available: Alisson, muscle injury, not sure how long; Diogo, a knee issue, ruled out; Curtis, bone/ligament issue, ruled out; others - we think we will deal with it day by day. Muscle issues, we will see."

He added:

"If you see the lineup early enough, you will see who did and who didn't make it. That's it. Trent and Szoboszlai are on their way back not in team training yet, so not available yet. That is the situation. What I said after the game if we have 11, we will go for it and that is the idea."

Liverpool salvaged a 1-1 draw against Rob Edwards' Luton Town side earlier this season at Kenilworth Road. Luis Diaz secured a very late equalizer for the Merseysiders and Klopp will hope that his side perform better against the Hatters this time out.