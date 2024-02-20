Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms five first-team stars are set to miss Luton Town PL clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai will miss the Reds Premier League clash against Luton Town on Wednesday, February 21.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 57 points after 25 matches. However, many of their first-team players have been ruled out for an indefinite period due to injuries.

During the Reds' last Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday (February 17), Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones suffered knee and ankle injuries. Apart from the two, the likes of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcântara and Stefan Bajčetić are also out of action due to physical issues and their return dates are unknown.

Addressing the injury crisis at a crucial moment of the 2023/24 season, the German manager provided an update on the first-team players. Klopp stated that Jota, who suffered a knee injury, and Jones, who sustained an ankle issue, are ruled out. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Not great, would like to say no issues but we have some. Not available: Alisson, muscle injury, not sure how long; Diogo, a knee issue, ruled out; Curtis, bone/ligament issue, ruled out; others - we think we will deal with it day by day. Muscle issues, we will see."

He added:

"If you see the lineup early enough, you will see who did and who didn't make it. That's it. Trent and Szoboszlai are on their way back not in team training yet, so not available yet. That is the situation. What I said after the game if we have 11, we will go for it and that is the idea."

The Reds will host Rob Edwards' Luton Town at Anfield before they face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (February 25).

Liverpool can sign 18-year-old Brazilian in the summer transfer window: Reports

Liverpool are looking forward to signing Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Football Insider. Palmeiras have been a home to young Brazilian talents as Endrick, Gabriel Jesus and Danilo have been signed by big European clubs in the last few years.

A couple of months ago, Luis Guilherme was linked with the likes of German Champions Bayern Munich and Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea for a reported transfer amount of €17 million. Moreover, the 18-year-old is now also on the transfer radar to Liverpool.

Apart from being a midfielder, Guilherme can also play as a central forward and a winger. He has made 32 appearances for the main squad of Palmeiras across different competitions.

As per the aforementioned report, the Reds might be looking forward to signing the young Brazilian as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.