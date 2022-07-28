“I think Ronaldo would be even more of a poor fit than Lukaku” – Pat Nevin explains why Chelsea could become ‘circus’ if they sign Manchester United superstar 

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has claimed that Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo would be an even bigger flop in west London than the club’s record signing Romelu Lukaku.

According to the former winger, the Portuguese superstar’s off-the-ball work rate would keep the Blues from being competitive in the English Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo remains firm on his decision to leave Manchester United, despite the club wanting to keep hold of him. The 37-year-old has been linked with many high-profile clubs over the course of the summer, including Chelsea, but a transfer is yet to be finalized.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave.His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFCHis agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. https://t.co/6CjzS8WSdA

Former Blues winger Nevin has warned his old club against making a move for the former Juventus man, insisting that he would hurt their chances of winning major trophies. Speaking to BonusCodeBets (via the Mirror), he said:

“I think Ronaldo would be even more of a poor fit than Lukaku was for Chelsea. When Lukaku signed last season, people thought he would be the missing link but I thought by signing him, Thomas Tuchel was throwing his style of play out the window, if indeed it was Thomas who signed him! It didn’t make sense to me.”

He added:

“While Ronaldo scores a lot of goals, off the ball you are almost playing with ten men which you cannot do in the Premier League and be competitive. Some Chelsea fans may love it, but there have been some cases over the years around Chelsea which have made them look like a circus. If they are trying to catch Man City, they can’t be a circus.”

Lukaku, who re-joined Inter Milan on loan after signing for the Pensioners for a €113 million fee last summer, scored only 15 goals in 44 games for the Blues in the 2021-22 season.

Nevin discloses the condition that would make Manchester United star Ronaldo a “brilliant” Chelsea signing

The Manchester United no. 7 was the club’s leading goalscorer in the 2021-22 campaign, netting 24 times in 38 appearances across competitions. However, according to Nevin, goals alone would not be enough for him to be deemed a success at Stamford Bridge. He would have to become a team player and a hard worker to be considered a “brilliant” signing for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

The Scot added:

“If he is going to join, he has to be told he won’t play every game and may only play a 45 minutes but he has to work for the team. If he does, he could then be a brilliant signing for Chelsea.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or, who is currently training with the Manchester United squad in Carrington, sees his contract expire in June 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far