“I think he could have scored two or three more goals” - Hansi Flick offers opinion on Barcelona star after 7-1 thrashing of Valencia

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick offered his opinion on forward Ferran Torres after the Catalan side demolished Valencia 7-1 in LaLiga on Sunday, January 26. The German tactician claimed that the Spaniard, who netted in the game, could have 'scored two or three more goals'.

Ferran doubled Barca's lead in the eighth minute, volleying Alejandro Balde's cross into the back of the net, and even had a few more chances to score. Goals from Frenkie de Jong (3'), Raphinha (14'), Robert Lewandowski (66'), a brace from Fermin Lopez (24', 45+4') and an own goal (75') saw the Blaugrana secure a dominant victory.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Flick lavished praise on Torres but asserted that he was capable of doing better. The 59-year-old said (via Barca Universal):

Trending

"I was very happy with him today but I think he could have scored two or three more goals. That's his job and he's shown he can do that. That's his strength. It's important to always prove that and it was the right decision for him to play as a No. 9 today. But he also knows he can score more goals."

Torres has 22 appearances this season, but just eight of them have been starts. Despite his limited playing time, he has bagged seven goals and three assists, averaging a goal contribution approximately every 80 minutes.

Up next, the 24-year-old will likely be seen in action in Barcelona's UEFA Champions League clash against reigning Europa League winners Atalanta at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Wednesday, January 29).

"Showed his strength and dynamism" - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick lavishes praise on midfield star after 7-1 win vs Valencia

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick showered praise on star midfielder Fermin Lopez after his brace helped the Blaugrana seal a 7-1 thumping of Valencia.

In the 24th minute, with Barca already 3-0 up, Lopez brought Pau Cubarsi's pin-point long ball down expertly before caressing it into the top corner. In first-half added time, Raphinha's shot careened off the post directly into the path of the 21-year-old to sweep into the net and extend his side's lead to 5-0.

Besides his brace, Lopez also bagged two assists to round off a perfect evening in front of goal. After the game, Flick commended his incredible efficiency in attack, saying (via Barca Universal):

"Today, Fermin showed his strength and dynamism. He was present for the entire 90 minutes in defence and attack. He played brilliantly, showed his ability to be decisive and make the difference. I think he was man of the match. He deserved it because he was involved in so many goals and of course, he is a special player. He has a good finish and the dynamic he added today was amazing."

Expand Tweet

Akin to Ferran Torres, Fermin has found limited playing time this season, with just eight of his 21 appearances being starts. Despite that, he has chipped in with three goals and five assists, coming up big for Barcelona in crucial moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback