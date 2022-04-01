"I think that ship has sailed" - Jamie Carragher explains why Manchester United target Harry Kane may not get to move in the summer

Manchester United target Harry Kane may not get his much-desired move away from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Jamie Carragher.

Last season, a much-publicized move to Manchester City fell through after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy dismissed the Cityzens' many attempts to sign the marquee striker. The Manchester giants' final offer was around £125 million, according to Metro.

Speaking on The Overlap live fan debate, Carragher explained why Kane might not get to move away from north London in the summer. The 44-year-old, who has played over 500 times for Liverpool, said:

"I cannot see Harry Kane leaving Tottenham now, I think he’d like to leave in the summer if he got the chance, but I think that ship has sailed with Man City. He’s a year older, he’s still a fantastic player, but there’s talk of Haaland coming in."

"It’s about winning things and that’s why Harry Kane wanted to move. It’s nothing against Spurs, but at the end of his career, he doesn’t want to be known as the guy who scored loads of goals but didn’t win anything."

What's next for Harry Kane if Manchester United do not sign him?

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Harry Kane in February

Harry Kane turns 29 this July. The £150-million valuation that Tottenham Hotspur slapped on the striker in August last year will, therefore, not be too enticing to potential buyers.

Kane's former suitors, Manchester City, are now being linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Manchester United, who were touted as the favorites to sign the striker in February, already have a star forward in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Other teams that could potentially sign Kane, such as Real Madrid and Chelsea, have other pressing matters at hand. Los Blancos are gearing up to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu, while the Blues have an ownership situation to wade through.

However, let's not forget what Kane brings to the table. He has recorded 22 goals and six assists in 41 appearances for Spurs across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign despite suffering a dip in form when the season commenced.

Kane boasts 178 goals in 273 games in the Premier League. He recently overtook Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in the league's all-time scoring charts.

Despite posting a more-than-decent goal tally, Kane is entering the penultimate stages of his career. Any team that buys him will know that the resale value will be minimal.

With no exit route available, Kane may be forced to stay a little longer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Squawka @Squawka Harry Kane in the Premier League in 2022:



◉ Most shots (50)

◉ Most shots on target (22)

◉ Most through balls (11)

◉ Most xG (8.23)

◉ Most goals (8)

◉ Most big chances created (7)



Harry's back. 🍾 Harry Kane in the Premier League in 2022:◉ Most shots (50)◉ Most shots on target (22) ◉ Most through balls (11) ◉ Most xG (8.23) ◉ Most goals (8)◉ Most big chances created (7) Harry's back. 🍾 https://t.co/pIFO5SnnRU

The 28-year-old is yet to win a single trophy with Spurs, and you have to feel for him because he has shown that he is a quality striker over the years.

However, Kane has managed to bag a number of individual accolades, including the Premier League Golden Boot, which he has won three times (2015-16, 2016-17, and 2020-21).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh