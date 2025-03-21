  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • "I think that sort of football suits him" - Pundit asks Paul Pogba to snub Manchester United return and move to other leagues instead

"I think that sort of football suits him" - Pundit asks Paul Pogba to snub Manchester United return and move to other leagues instead

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Mar 21, 2025 17:30 GMT
Juventus v Bologna FC - Serie A TIM - Source: Getty
Ex-Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba

Former England star Chris Waddle has asked Paul Pogba not to go back to Manchester United as the Frenchman looks to relaunch his football career. The ex-Juventus man is a free agent at the moment and is set to return to action after his 18-month doping ban came to an end in March.

Ad

Pogba has been linked with a move back to Old Trafford, but Waddle has insisted that a league with a different pace may be the better option. Speaking to 10bet, he said (via Daily Star):

"He’s never really done it in England has he, Paul? He came on the scene and he looked the part, and went to Italy."

He added:

"I think that sort of football suits him. A bit slower, it's not box-to-box, it's more patient. Weather conditions sometimes dictate the pace abroad. The sun, the heat.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I think he was more suited to that type of game rather than the hustle bustle of England. For me, France, Marseille would be a good move and obviously the Italian league would be a good move for him. I think he’s best suited to one of those two leagues.”

Pogba did not have the best of times at Manchester United when he represented them from 2016 to 2022. Overall, the midfielder made 233 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 39 goals and 48 assists.

Ad

Paul Pogba sends message to fans amid Manchester United links

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has sent a message to fans as he tries to regain fitness following his doping ban. The Frenchman is currently out in Miami and told fans via his Instagram story (via Manchester Evening News):

Ad
“I was here training, enjoying myself with the Zico shirt, thank you Zico again. So we’re here in Miami, training, try to get fit as soon as possible, you already know the story."
“I’m here and there’s some fans around, United fans and Barcelona fans, big up to all of them. This gentleman (the Barcelona fan) tried to challenge me," he added.
Ad

A fan seemingly challenged Pogba to strike the crossbar, which the 32-year-old managed to do. The supporter had to complete 50 push-ups as a punishment for losing this wager.

Pogba has accomplished a fair bit in his footballing career, having won the Serie A trophy on four occasions and the World Cup with France. He also won the Europa League with Manchester United in 2016/17.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी