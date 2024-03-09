"I think it was spectacular today" - Xavi praises teenage Barcelona star's 'amazing' performance in win over Mallorca

Barcelona manager Xavi has hailed the performance of teenage defender Pau Cubarsi against Mallorca at home in La Liga on Friday, March 8. The 17-year-old helped his side keep a clean sheet as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a Lamine Yamal strike.

Xavi named teenage star Cubarsi in the starting XI for the home side, with the academy graduate making only his eighth senior league start. He started alongside Inigo Martinez at centre-back, with Ronald Araujo missing out through suspension.

Mallorca started with a 5-3-2 formation, playing a two-striker system of Cyle Larin and Vedat Muriqi, two battle-hardened strikers with international experience. Xavi was impressed by how Cubarsi dealt with the threats posed by both and hailed him for a captain's performance against Mallorca.

He said via Goal:

"Today he had two very powerful strikers in front of him. He had an amazing game. He is playing like a captain, it's amazing. The personality that he showed for the team, I think it was spectacular today."

While Lamine Yamal rightly received plaudits for scoring the winner in the match, Cubarsi deserved accolades for an assured performance. Xavi saw his excellence and made sure the youngster received his flowers in his post-match press conference.

The Spaniard dropped Cubarsi in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie away against Napoli last month, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The teenager will be in the manager's plans for the second leg, which will take place in Spain on March 12.

Meanwhile, Yamal scored his fourth league goal of the season for Barcelona, ensuring that they remain five points behind Real Madrid. The youngster made more history as the player with the most goals in La Liga history before turning 17.

Barcelona receive stunning bid for Lamine Yamal

Barcelona have received a stunning bid from French giants Paris Saint-Germain for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, as they look to rebuild. According to 90min, the French club have bid €200 million for the 16-year-old Spain international.

PSG are keen to replace superstar forward Kylian Mbappe, who will leave the Parc Des Princes in the summer as a free agent. Their bid for Yamal would give Barcelona their second biggest sale after Neymar, if not rejected. The Parisians signed Neymar for a record €222 million in 2017.

The Spanish giants will likely turn down any offers for the talented youngster, who has a €1 billion release clause in his contract. The teenager has impressed this season and is set to star for Spain at the Euros in the summer.