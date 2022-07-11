"I don't think he would suit Chelsea" - William Gallas delivers transfer verdict on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United, is not a good fit for the Blues.

Ronaldo, who is in the final 12 months of his current deal at Old Trafford, has been the talk of the town this summer. Earlier this month, he requested that Manchester United let him leave in the ongoing transfer window if a suitable offer comes in for him.

The 37-year-old is seemingly interested in joining a club where he can pursue UEFA Champions League action.

"How to make Cristiano happy? I don't know - I'm looking forward to work with him". Erik Ten Hag: "Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT for sale, he is in our plans - he's not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that's it"."How to make Cristiano happy? I don't know - I'm looking forward to work with him". Erik Ten Hag: "Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT for sale, he is in our plans - he's not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that's it". 🚨🔴 #MUFC "How to make Cristiano happy? I don't know - I'm looking forward to work with him". https://t.co/8bSRpQbXkI

Speaking on Genting Casino, Gallas opined about the developing transfer saga involving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a world-class player and everybody knows that he wants to play Champions League football. I don't think he would suit Chelsea. Cristiano and Thomas Tuchel should have a good conversation because if Chelsea really want to sign him then they will have to speak about everything."

The two-time Premier League winner continued:

"Ronaldo is 37 now and even though people know he still has the quality because last season he was Manchester United's top goalscorer, fans were still complaining about him for some reason. I didn't understand why, because the problem was that the players around him didn't lift their level of performance."

He added:

"If he does sign for Chelsea, I'm sure the other players will learn a lot from him and I'm sure he'll score goals because the players around him will give him plenty of chances."

Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals across all competitions last season, is currently on leave from Manchester United's pre-season tour due to personal reasons.

Chelsea to offer £14 million for Cristiano Ronaldo

After the departure of record-signing Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan, Chelsea are currently in the market for an attacker. According to Football Insider, the west London outfit are set to table a £14 million bid for the Manchester United star.

The report also stated that new Blues co-owner Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel have had talks over pursuing the striker.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen A Chelsea move isn’t likely despite a meeting between Boehly and Mendes. Thomas Tuchel does not think it makes football sense to sign Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling’s arrival (and excellent signing) isn’t likely to change his mind. A Chelsea move isn’t likely despite a meeting between Boehly and Mendes. Thomas Tuchel does not think it makes football sense to sign Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling’s arrival (and excellent signing) isn’t likely to change his mind.

The Blues have reportedly agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign forward Raheem Sterling for £47.5 million fee plus bonuses, as per Sky Sports. The 27-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra year, is expected to complete his medical in the next few days.

