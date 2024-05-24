"I think it suits both parties" - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Manchester United superstar to leave club and join European giants

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford this summer. The pundit believes Rashford is better off plying his trade in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Rashford has been criticized for his performances this season after suffering a major dip in form. Following a stellar campaign during the 2022-23 season that saw him score 30 goals in all competitions, the England international has netted just eight times this term.

Rashford has been linked with PSG recently as they search for replacements for Kylian Mbappe. Agbonlahor believes it would be the right move for the 26-year-old.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor said (via HITC):

“If I was him and if I was Manchester United, I would go to PSG. Mbappe is leaving on a free transfer, of course, to Real Madrid. PSG will be missing that sort of player. Rashford has got great attributes. I know he has had a poor season, but we can’t call him a poor player."

The pundit added:

“He has been an outstanding player for most of his career. He has had a bad season. I am sure he will want to come back next season after being left out of this England squad for the Euros."

Agbonlahor concluded:

“Hopefully, he comes back with a bang and I am sure that will suit him now. Going over to PSG and he could be the main man over there as well. Manchester United will get a good fee as well. I think it suits both parties.”

Marcus Rashford has made 401 appearances for Manchester United since his first-team promotion in January 2016, scoring 131 goals and providing 64 assists in that time.

"I am sure he will get over this" - Ten Hag says Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is 'highly motivated' after England 2024 Euro snub

England boss Gareth Southgate named his 33-man provisional squad for the 2024 Euros earlier this week and Marcus Rashford failed to make the cut after a disappointing season.

Ten Hag believes the winger will bounce back and return to goalscoring form after the England snub. Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday (25 May), Ten Hag said (per the club's official website):

“He looks good. A career has ups and downs and a down can also give you fuel and that is what I see in training."

The former Ajax boss added:

"So he will be highly motivated and, as you said, speak with your feet. He is very talented and already has a big career, and I am sure he will get over this and make even more goals.”

While Rashford was not included in the squad, Manchester United stars Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Kobbie Mainoo have earned a call-up. However, whether they make the final 26-man squad set to be announced in June remains to be seen.