"I think he suits Tottenham" - Antonio Conte urged to sign Chelsea target

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Everton's Anthony Gordon, who was linked with Chelsea this summer, would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Gordon was rumored to be on the Blues' radar on numerous occasions last summer. However, Chelsea seemed to believe the price tag placed on the young forward's head was too high and pulled the plug on the deal.

Football Insider reported in the final weeks of the summer transfer window that Tottenham held preliminary talks with Everton for the Englishman. Spurs were reportedly readying a bid for Gordon as well, but the move ultimately didn't go through.

Whelan believes Antonio Conte's side should go after the 21-year-old forward. He believes Gordon will improve his attacking output if he makes the move to the white side of London and told Football Insider:

“I think you’d get more out of him in a more attacking side. Everton don’t use their front three to their strengths.”

Spurs' frontline has been hit by the injury bug this season. They lost Dejan Kulusevski for a sustained period and are currently without Richarlison and Son Heung-min. Whelan believes Gordon could give Conte more options upfront, saying:

“When you look at how the injuries to Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Son have hurt Spurs, they might need that bit more backup. I think he suits Tottenham because he can play on the left, through the middle, and on the right.”

The former Leeds forward added:

“Conte will have thought they had enough, but he’s probably realised he needs just one more player now that he’s down to the bare bones. It could be one of those seasons where injuries take over, especially with the World Cup.

“There’s no doubt Gordon is a quality player with plenty more to come from him.”

AG @anthonygordon 🏼 What a performance today! That’s more like it What a performance today! That’s more like it 👏🏼 https://t.co/PsMmTvZE95

Gordon has started the season well for Everton, scoring thrice in 13 Premier League matches. The Toffees currently sit 16th in the standings, two points clear of the relegation zone and just two points off 11th-placed Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have struggled going forward this season

It's easy to see why Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been linked with a player of Anthony Gordon's ilk. Injuries and a general lack of form have seen both sides struggle for fluency in attack this season.

Harry Kane has once again been in good form for Tottenham, scoring 12 times in 20 matches across all competitions. However, he hasn't received much support from his fellow forwards.

Son Heung-min has scored just five goals in 19 games. Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, who have missed quite a few games due to injury, have netted only three times in 23 combined appearances.

Mitch Fretton @mitch_fretton

No Kulusevski ☹️

No Richarlison 🤏🏻

No Son 🤕



The World Cup cannot come soon enough for No RomeroNo Kulusevski ☹️No Richarlison 🤏🏻No Son 🤕The World Cup cannot come soon enough for #THFC No Romero ❌No Kulusevski ☹️No Richarlison 🤏🏻No Son 🤕The World Cup cannot come soon enough for #THFC

Chelsea's attack, meanwhile, simply hasn't clicked under Thomas Tuchel or current boss Graham Potter.

Raheem Sterling leads their goalscoring charts with five strikes in 18 matches across all competitions. Kai Havertz has four goals in 18 games, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has netted just three times in 12 games. Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic have two goals in 32 combined appearances.

