"I think teams will probably target that" - Ian Wright identifies one key issue with Arsenal after star man's 'ineffective' showing in UCL fixture

Arsenal legend Ian Wright reckons opposition teams could look to neutralise Jorginho by not allowing him the opportunity to dictate games from midfield.

The Italian made a rare start in the Gunners' UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against FC Porto at the Emirates in midweek, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Leandro Trossard's 41st-minute strike hauled the Gunners back on level terms in the tie. However, Jorginho failed to exert his usual influence at the centre of the park and was taken out seven minutes before extra time, despite the Italian being a set-piece specialist.

Mikel Arteta's side eventually triumphed 4-2 on penalties to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 14 years. However, Wright was concerned with Jorginho being a non-entity in the game, saying on Wrighty's House Podcast (via Metro):

"The problem I feel we might have is that if Jorginho is playing in those games – I think the more that’s on the line and the more we need to control games, the more Jorginho has a chance of playing. So, I think people will cater for him. And people will watch this game and think 'hmm. ...'"

Explaining why Jorginho was ineffective on the night against Porto, Wright added:

"In the end, they took Jorginho off and remember, he’s a penalty taker. He was so ineffective today because he did not get the chance to turn and do his stuff. I think teams will probably target that because that has really curtailed us.

"They (Porto) had skillful players who could break through our midfield . A couple of times they broke on us really well, and I thought “Oh my God…”.’

The Gunners will learn their quarterfinal opponents on Friday (March 15) when the draw will be made.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a superb season despite their early exit in both domestic cups.

The Gunners are leading the Premier League with 10 games to go, leading Liverpool on goal difference, as they seek their first league title in two decades. Moreover, they have fared well on their return to the Champions League, reaching the last eight for the first time in more than a decade.

Arteta's side will next be in action after the international break when they visit Manchester City in the league on March 31. The Gunners beat Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 at the Emirates earlier this season.