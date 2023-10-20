"I think there'll be goals" - Robbie Savage makes score prediction for Manchester City v Brighton

Robbie Savage reckons Manchester City will blow Brighton & Hove Albion away this weekend and end their recent poor run of form in the league.

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions have lost their last two Premier League games. The Cityzens suffered a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers and then a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. They sit third in the league with six wins in eight games.

Meanwhile, Brighton have continued to impress under Roberto De Zerbi, flying high in sixth place. The Seagulls have won five of eight league games and lost two.

Savage expects there will be a ton of goals when Manchester City plays against the Seagulls tomorrow (October 21). He told Football365:

"I don’t think on this occasion against City, Brighton will get anything at the Etihad. I think there’ll be goals. That is a huge one considering in Brighton’s eight Premier League games this season there’s been 37 goals."

However, Savage predicts City to run riot with a decisive victory to get back to winning ways in the league:

"I think City will get three or four in this one. Brighton might get one. I’m gonna go City 4-1 Brighton."

The last time Manchester City lost three league games in a row they finished fourth in the league. However, Brighton have proven to be tricky customers for Premier League heavyweights, beating Manchester United 3-1 and drawing 2-2 with Liverpool this season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is impressed by Roberto De Zerbi's work at Brighton

Pep Guardiola is a fan of the Brighton manager.

Guardiola has lauded De Zerbi for his reign at the Amex and how the Italian coach has managed to deal with the departures of two key players. Alexis Mac Allister joined Liverpool this past summer and Levi Colwill returned to Chelsea after spending a season on loan at Brighton.

Both were vital for De Zerbi but his side are still proving to be one of English football's most exciting teams. Guardiola (said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's converting Brighton into a top club, Mac Allister has gone, Colwill gone, and they continue to play at a good level. The simple things they do perfectly and they have exceptional players of course but I have the feeling with him they're better."

De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter as Brighton boss in September 2022 and he led the Seagulls to UEFA Europa League qualification last season. He has overseen 24 wins in 50 games, implementing an attacking philosophy at the Amex.

There are some similarities between De Zerbi and Manchester City's iconic coach. Both have their teams playing an attractive brand of football, wanting their players to be dominant on the ball.