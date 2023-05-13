"I think they’ll back it up" - Big result predicted by Mark Lawrenson for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool defender turned television pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest on Saturday, May 13.

Lawrenson has backed Frank Lampard's side to secure another win to back up their victory against Bournemouth last week. He has predicted a 2-0 win for the Blues against Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side.

The ex-Republic of Ireland defender told Paddypower:

"Nottingham Forest had a really good result in a mad game against Southampton the other day. Chelsea are at home after a rare win at Bournemouth and I think they’ll back it up. Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest."

Following a miserable run of six successive defeats, Frank Lampard finally celebrated his first victory as Chelsea's caretaker boss last week. The west London side secured a 3-1 win against Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth side and will be looking to secure their second win in a row.

Conor Gallagher's early opener was canceled out by Matias Vina in the first half but Chelsea secured a win courtesy of two goals inside the final eight minutes of the match from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix.

The London giants have finally surpassed the 40-point mark and still have a monumental task in their hands if they wish to avoid their first bottom-half finish in the top flight since 1995-96.

They have won each of their last six home matches against Nottingham Forest although five of those were in cup competitions. They have also scored at least two goals on each occasion, which bodes well for the Blues this weekend.

Having won two of their last three Premier League games, Nottingham Forest are three points ahead of 18th-placed Leicester City. They still have plenty of work to do if they are to avoid going back to the Championship just one season after their promotion.

Chelsea will allow star player to leave if he expresses his desire to rejoin his former club this summer

Chelsea will reportedly allow veteran defender Thiago Silva to leave should he decide to return to his homeland Brazil this summer.

Silva has another year on his contract with the Blues but has been linked with a move to his former side Fluminese. He has been a key player for Chelsea since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

As reported by The Telegraph, the west London giants want the Brazil international to stay but won't stand in his way if he wants to move to Fluminese.

Silva shares a very strong connection with Fluminese. The Brazilian club gave him a lifeline back in 2006 with a loan move when the 38-year-old had just recovered from a career-threatening tuberculosis problem.

