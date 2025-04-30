  • home icon
"I think they’ll just get edged out" - Gary Neville reveals why Chelsea are likely to defeat Liverpool in upcoming PL clash

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:04 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Gary Neville has predicted a 2-1 win for Chelsea over Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (May 4). Liverpool were confirmed champions of the 2024-25 Premier League season following their 5-1 routing of Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, April 27.

As per the Daily Mail, Arne Slot’s men partied all night after winning the title. Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's men are locked in a race for the Champions League spots for next season. They currently sit in the fifth position on the league table with 60 points after 34 games, and a win against Arne Slot's side will definitely boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

In a discussion on The Overlap US, Neville said Liverpool players will be fatigued following their title-winning celebrations and believes Chelsea will capitalize on it and secure a 2-1 victory. He said:

“I actually think Chelsea could win. I’m imagining that Liverpool have had a massive party that’s probably not end, to be fair, probably still going now.”
“I suspect you have those drinks, those lads haven’t been drinking for a month or two, they’re just going to go absolutely go crazy, their bodies will just be in to shut down up until Wednesday, Thursday, they’re going to train a bit slower, a bit sloppier and I think they’ll just get edged out, I think it’ll be 2-1 to Chelsea.”
Watch here (25:23)

In the reverse fixture at Anfield in October, the Reds secured a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones. Nicolas Jackson was on the scoresheet for the Blues.

Gary Neville believes Chelsea ace Cole Palmer will end his goal-scoring drought against Liverpool

After predicting a victory for the Blues against Liverpool, Neville predicted Cole Palmer to get on the scoresheet in the contest. Following the Blues' narrow 1-0 win against Everton last Saturday, Palmer has now gone 17 games without a goal across competitions. His last goal for the west London club came in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in January.

Despite the lack of goals in recent months, Neville tipped the Englishman to end his goal drought against the Reds. He said:

“Scorer for Chelsea, I’ll go Palmer.”

In the ongoing season, Cole Palmer has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists for the Blues in 40 appearances across competitions.

Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Twitter icon

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

