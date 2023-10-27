"I think they’ll repeat that" - Bold predictions from Mark Lawrenson for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Pundit Mark Lawrenson reckons Manchester City will make it three wins in a row when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29.

The Red Devils host their city rivals in the Premier League for this season's first Manchester derby. United come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins across competitions.

Erik ten Hag's side beat Brentford and Sheffield United, both by a scoreline of 2-1, in the Premier League. They also secured a 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford midweek.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have also won their last two games across competitions. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the league before winning 3-1 at Young Boys in the Champions League.

In his prediction for Paddy Power, Mark Lawrenson has backed the Cityzens to win the Manchester derby 2-0. He also reckons they will be able to keep a clean sheet, which they didn't last season. Lawrenson wrote:

"Manchester United won just about in the week and Harry Maguire scored the goal," Lawrenson wrote. "I’m glad for him because he’s not suddenly become a bad player.

"Manchester City could have been three, four or five nil in the first half but it only ended up being 2-1 against Brighton. It was a comfortable win and I think they’ll repeat that at Old Trafford."

The Red Devils beat Manchester City 2-1 at Old Trafford last season, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauds Harry Maguire ahead of Manchester City clash

Harry Maguire has had a tough couple of seasons as his error-prone performances drew immense criticism from fans and pundits alike. The defender, however, appears to have turned a corner and has been excellent in recent games.

Maguire provided an assist in Manchester United's win over Brentford, won the Player of the Match award against Sheffield, and scored the winner against Copenhagen.

After the win over Copenhagen, Erik ten Hag lauded the Englishman's performance, saying (via manutd.com):

“He is playing more proactive in possession. Stepping in, passing vertical, defending on the front foot and also stepping in, passing vertical. Defending on the front foot, he is also stepping in and playing forward. Very confident in the duels, I think he is dominating."

He added:

“Also in the right moments, he is showing his aggression against the opponents. Then, you see he is also rewarded because of his heading. I have to say it is a great pass from Christian [Eriksen], but it was a great finish.”

Maguire was linked with a move to West Ham United in the summer but the deal didn't go through. He has made six appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.