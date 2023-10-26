"I think they’ll win and win to nil" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Arsenal v Sheffield United

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has forecasted a comfortable win for Arsenal in their league clash against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 28. The Welshman reckons that the Gunners would look to carry their good form following a strong showing in Europe.

He told Football365:

"Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 36 home games against promoted sides. Make that 37. On the back of a great win in Europe, in Seville, I think they’ll win and win to nil. I’m going Arsenal 3-0 Sheffield United."

The Gunners were clinical midweek in the UEFA Champions League, beating Sevilla 2-1 to take the lead in Group B. They have enjoyed a good start to their Premier League campaign as well and find themselves third in the table.

Mikel Arteta's side faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the league last time out. They went 2-0 down before two late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard salvaged a draw.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have endured a horrible run of results after securing promotion from the Championship. The Blades have just one point from their first nine games and will be desperate to turn their fortunes if they have any hope of surviving relegation.

Arsenal establish Real Madrid star as priority transfer target for 2024

Tchouameni could be signed to partner Declan Rice in midfield.

Arsenal have marked Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as their number-one target for the next summer window. According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are keen on adding a No. 6, and the Frenchman is believed to be on the top of their list.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add a defensive midfielder that would allow club-record signing (£105 million) Declan Rice to occupy a more advanced position. With Thomas Partey suffering from regular injuries and Jorginho's contract set to expire, the north London side are keen on splurging on the position.

The report further claims that Arsenal already made an approach for the 23-year-old in the summer, but were instantly turned away by Real Madrid. While a deal might still be difficult to strike, Los Blancos could be forced to sell as they are keen on spending big next summer. The Gunners also have an eye on Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

Real Madrid have a logjam in central midfield, with the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, and Fede Valverde available for manager Carlo Ancelotti. Tchouameni could be a regular starter at the Emirates, which could convince him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has, however, started 11 games across competitions this season for Real Madrid.