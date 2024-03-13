"I think we have to think outside the box" - Fernandinho predicts who Pep Guardiola will manage after leaving Manchester City

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has predicted that the next move for his ex-boss Pep Guardiola could be a foray into international management.

The Brazilian midfielder made the move to the Etihad from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk for €40 million in 2013. He spent nine years at the club, amassing 26 goals and 33 assists in 383 games.

Under Guardiola's management, Fernandinho established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league. The duo won four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and one FA Cup together at Manchester City.

Now plying his trade in Brazil with Campeonato Brasileiro side Atlético Paranaense, he recently had a candid chat on the Denilson Show, predicting Guardiola's next career move.

Talking about his home nation's slim chances of landing the legendary manager, the midfielder said:

"It's hard to say Brazil starts in the lead. Very difficult to know. There's a chance [he could coach Brazil], but I think there are other teams on par to possibly have [Pep] Guardiola as a coach in the future."

Fernandinho ruled out the possibility of the Spaniard managing his home country due to the issues with Catalonian independence, while adding England and the Netherlands into the mix. He said:

"No, I don't think Spain. The Catalonia/Spain issue, you know how it is… I would believe in England, where he is, knows the players and everything, and maybe Netherlands… His father in football, who is he? (Johan Cruyff)"

However, he predicted that the Spanish manager would be at the helm of a national side by the time the 2030 FIFA World Cup rolls around, adding:

"I think we have to think outside the box… Style of play, it will depend on several things. I would guess that by 2030, the 2030 cycle (for the FIFA World Cup). In other words, by 2026, he would be with a national team."

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City's backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, considered dropping Ederson for him

According to The Athletic, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola considered dropping Brazilian keeper Ederson for back-up Stefan Ortega at the start of the season.

The German shot-stopper joined City on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld after their relegation from the Bundesliga in 2022. He took up the role of the backup keeper, but ended up making 14 appearances last season for the Cityzens.

According to the report, the quality of Ortega's performances made Guardiola consider dropping Ederson at the start of the 2023-24 season. With the Brazilian out injured after picking up a knock in City's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, the German is expected to step in for at least four weeks.

Speaking to City's website last month, the Spaniard had said:

"[He's pushing Ederson] a lot. A lot. The way he's played in Carabao Cup and FA Cup so far. Even in the Champions League when he played against [Borussia] Dortmund. We were qualified but fighting for the first position. He’s an exceptional goalkeeper. Exceptional."

Manchester City are expected to offer Ortega to a contract extension soon, which will extend his stay at the club beyond the 2024-25 season when his current deal expires.