“I think he took the easy way out” – Paul Merson offers opinion on player who snubbed Arsenal

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has slammed Dusan Vlahovic for choosing to join Juventus instead of Arsenal in the January transfer window. The pundit accused the striker of taking the "easy way out" by doing so.

Juventus signed the Serbia international from Fiorentina on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £66.6 million.

Speaking on Sky Sports News via HiTC, Merson expressed his disappointment at the player's decision. He said:

"They went for the lad at Fiorentina, and he chose to go to Juventus. For me, I think he took the easy way out, in my opinion. I think he took the easy way out."

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 40 appearances for Fiorentina across all competitions last season. He has replicated this goalscoring form in the current season, netting 21 goals from 27 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old's impressive form saw him linked with a move to a host of top clubs in Europe, including Arsenal.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



He lifts a brilliant finish over the onrushing goalkeeper to open his account for his new club on his debut! What a start for Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus!He lifts a brilliant finish over the onrushing goalkeeper to open his account for his new club on his debut! What a start for Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus! 🔥He lifts a brilliant finish over the onrushing goalkeeper to open his account for his new club on his debut! ⚽ https://t.co/fomnswUWj3

Vlahovic can hardly be faulted for picking Juventus over Paul Merson's former club, with the Bianconeri offering the striker a shot at Champions League football. The Italian outfit also hold more pedigree at the moment, while the Gunners are currently struggling to find a stronger footing in the Premier League.

Vlahovic has already scored a goal in three appearances for Juventus across all competitions and will hope to continue his impressive performances at a higher level.

GOAL @goal



There's a new king in Turin Dusan Vlahovic scores on his Juventus debut.There's a new king in Turin Dusan Vlahovic scores on his Juventus debut.There's a new king in Turin 👑 https://t.co/2AHFUJcuVw

Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their search for a striker, with Mikel Arteta looking to rebuild his team as they push to become a stronger European force again.

Arsenal rejected swap deal with PSG for Mauro Icardi: Reports

Mauro Icardi has only scored five goals in 25 games for PSG across all competitions this season

According to The Athletic, Arsenal had a potential swap deal with PSG that would have seen Mauro Icardi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exchange places. However, the north London outfit had no intentions of finding Aubameyang's replacement until the summer.

It is also believed that the club had a list of potential replacements for Aubameyang, and Icardi's name was not on it.

Icardi has struggled to establish himself as an important player in the star-studded PSG side. With only five goals in 25 games across all competitions this season, it is understandable why the Gunners refused to sign him.

Arteta will remain on the lookout for the player he needs to revitalize Arsenal's attack. In the meantime, the club will have to make do without Aubameyang's services.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh