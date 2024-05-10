"I think it is the toughest club to play for in world football" - Ex-PL star makes claim about Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has made a claim about Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United. It is looking increasingly uncertain that the winger will continue his career at Old Trafford following his public clash with manager Erik ten Hag last year.

He notably lashed out at the Dutch manager in a social media post, essentially calling him a liar after he said that Jadon Sancho hadn't trained well. Sancho refused to apologize for his post, which led to him being banned from the first team at Old Trafford.

He eventually left Manchester United on loan, returning to his former club Borussia Dortmund in January, where he has since exceeded expectations. He was one of the best players in their semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain, helping them reach the final of the competition.

However, his future at United remains uncertain due to constant rumors of a potential departure. Former goalkeeper Ben Foster doesn't think he will return to Old Trafford and explained as much on Fozcast, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"There is certainly players that won’t fit in some clubs. And I think Manchester United, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I think it is the toughest club to play for in world football.

"I think that badge, as soon as you’ve got it on, is so heavy, it weighs so much that you could be technically gifted, you could be whatever, you can be world class, Jadon Sancho, but it won’t work for you. You put him in a Manchester United shirt, I promise you it just will not work for you."

He added:

"Once they’ve signed for Manchester United, you either sink or you kind of swim. That badge is like it’s the heaviest it’s ever been as well."

Sancho has registered three goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions since joining Dortmund in January.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag discusses poor form

Underfire Old Trafford manager Erik Ten Hag reckons he still has the club's backing despite his poor campaign this term. The Dutch tactician has said the club’s management can see what he believes are the uncontrollable circumstances regarding injuries in the squad.

Speaking during his Friday media duties, Ten Hag insisted that he can't be singularly blamed for the poor results the club has endured this season. He said via BBC:

"I think they have common sense, They can see when you have 32 different backlines, when you lose eight centre-backs, when they see us use 13 different partnerships at centre-half, when we don't have a left-back, when we have so many injuries - that will have a negative impact on results."

The former Ajax manager has seen his future at the club questioned as a result of the sub-par performances his side has had this season. Manchester United look set to match their worst-ever Premier League finish this campaign and fail to qualify for European football next season. They are eighth in the table with 54 points and three games remaining.