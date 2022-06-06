"I think they'll try" - Gianluca Di Marzio suggests Liverpool could turn to ex-Arsenal star to replace Sadio Mane

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested Liverpool could pursue a transfer for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry if Sadio Mane leaves them this summer.

The former Arsenal and West Brom reject has gone on to become one of European football's most productive wingers, having scored 17 times and provided 10 assists in his 41 appearances in the recently-concluded campaign.

The German international was a key figure behind the Bavarian's success in the 2020 Champions League, but only has one year left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

When asked by Wett Fruende if the 26-year-old could leave the club this summer, Di Marzio stated:

"(Bayern Munich) are trying to renew his contract but they are not having any success at the moment. So yes, he could change.

"I don't know if Bayern can lose Gnabry and Lewandowski in the same year, but the fact that they are chasing Sadio Mane shows that they are not sure of being able to hold Gnabry. So you're looking for a replacement for Gnabry and that's Mané.

"If they don't agree then I think he fits perfectly into Serie A, the Premier League, Manchester City for example. They will try to get more players.

"Liverpool too because they need a Mane replacement again. They will try to find a player in this position. If they can have Gnabry, I think they'll try."

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Sadio Mane. It was for £21m guaranteed, plus £4m in add-ons payable if, for example, Bayern won the Champions League.

Also, James Milner close to signing new deal on significantly reduced terms. Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Sadio Mane. It was for £21m guaranteed, plus £4m in add-ons payable if, for example, Bayern won the Champions League. Also, James Milner close to signing new deal on significantly reduced terms.

Di Marzio claims Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is "perfect fit" for Bayern Munich

Following six incredibly impressive six seasons at Anfield in which he has won every major team honour available to him, the 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from Merseyside to pursue a new challenge.

Di Marzio believes that the Senegal superstar would be perfect for Bayern Munich, as he explained:

"Bayern Munich is the natural club for him as he is looking for a new challenge and Bayern need a player like for the future.

"But they don't make it dependent on Robert Lewandowski because then they have a player to play alongside him or if Lewandowski goes to Barcelona, a player to play instead of him.

"Mané is perfect for Bayern Munich and so I think he will go to FCB if they reach an agreement for Mane with Liverpool. They fit together because Mane wants to play attacking football and Nagelsmann is the perfect coach for him.

"After many years at Liverpool and in the Premier League, Bayern Munich is now perfect for its ambitions."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Talks between the two clubs will continue in the next days. Sadio Mané would be ready to reach an agreement with FC Bayern on personal terms, not an issue - but there's still no agreement with Liverpool on the potential fee.Talks between the two clubs will continue in the next days. #FCBayern Sadio Mané would be ready to reach an agreement with FC Bayern on personal terms, not an issue - but there's still no agreement with Liverpool on the potential fee. 🔴🇸🇳 #LFC Talks between the two clubs will continue in the next days. #FCBayern https://t.co/NYROoM2kDJ

