"I think it's a two-horse race" - Ex-Liverpool star rules Arsenal out of the PL title race

Former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James has written off Arsenal's chances of challenging for the Premier League title.

The Gunners came close to ending a 19-year wait for the title last season when they went toe to toe with City. Mikel Arteta's men held an eight-point lead over the Cityzens in early 2023 but collapsed at the final hurdle, missing out on the title by five points.

However, Arsenal appeared to be challenging once again when they made a promising start to the ongoing campaign. They sat top of the league heading into December but a disastrous run of results have complicated matters.

Arteta's side three defeats in five league games, including a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham United. They now sit third in the league, level on points with second-placed City who have a game in hand but four points off leaders Liverpool.

James analyzed the title race by highlighting City's recent success during the second half of the season. He told Sky Sports:

"I did a little bit of homework and since COVID they (City) drop around nine points on average in the run-in. That gives Liverpool about four games on average. Are Liverpool gonna lose four games? Are City gonna drop their average nine points? If so then Liverpool are going to win the title."

However, James was adamant that Arsenal aren't in with a shout:

"I think its a two-horse race. I know there's a lot of Arsenal supporters who think they're involved in this but personally I don't think that's the case."

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have been in stellar form this season, winning 14 of 21 league games. Their only defeat came in a controversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in which they finished the game with nine men.

Arsenal's title credentials will be put to the test when they face the league-leading Merseysiders at the Emirates next week. Arteta's men host Klopp's troops on February 4.

Arsenal icon Ian Wright fancies Liverpool for the Premier League title

Darwin Nunez impressed against Bournemouth.

Ian Wright has backed Liverpool to win the title this season and has done so while praising many of their in-form players. None more so than Darwin Nunez who bagged a brace in a 4-0 win against Bournemouth on Sunday (January 21).

Klopp's Reds last won the title in the 2019-20 campaign and it's that experience Wright feels may be significant. He said on his Wrighty’s House podcast (via TEAMTalk):

"Liverpool have trod these boards before. They know what to do. And no Trent (Alexander-Arnold), no (Mohamed) Salah. And I thought that Bournemouth game was going to be a tough one."

Nunez has been under scrutiny ever since arriving at Anfield with many questioning his goalscoring potency. But, Wright defended the Uruguayan frontman following his exploits against Bournemouth:

"But can I just say, Darwin Nunez, whatever anyone says, 10 goals, 10 assists, he’s starting to do stuff. People can say whatever they want about how many chances he misses."

The Merseysiders have continued to march on in their quest to win the title with Alexander-Arnold (injured) and Salah (at the African Cup of Nations). They will next be in league action on January 31 when they face Chelsea at Anfield.