“I think United will have to be mindful of this” – Finance expert warns Manchester United as he highlights economic impact of potential Cristiano Ronaldo sale

Manchester United have been warned that their stock market share price may plunge if they allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club.

The 37-year-old forward is widely reported to be seeking an exit from Old Trafford this summer as he still feels he can contribute to a side that can compete for the Champions League.

Sky Sports has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will not attend Manchester United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a "family issue."

Finance expert Dr Dan Plumley has discussed the financial impact that the club could face if the legendary Portuguese forward was to leave this summer.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad scheduled to depart for the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad scheduled to depart for the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday 🚨 https://t.co/Fg6iVkcMTQ

The Red Devils' stock price has recently fallen to its lowest level since they went public in 2012.

Dr Plumley told Football Insider:

“I think United will have to be mindful of this. We saw a spike when he signed. We can’t directly attribute it to his arrival, but he is part of a package of things. I think we are likely to see the other side of that if he does move on."

The finance expert went on to say:

“His profile is that of one of the biggest superstars in world football. You have to factor that in. He is a marketable asset. Whether it would cause a huge drop, I don’t know. But you would certainly see a little bit of volatility."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He’s not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow.Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He’s not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCMan United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. https://t.co/R8Z9XkCOST

Dr Plumley added:

“It’s symptomatic of the way that club is run. Anything that happens on the pitch will affect the off-pitch and the share price. This is just one of the things they have to take into account when they’re working under this model.”

Chelsea preparing offer for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for United in his first season back at the club. However, his side failed to reach the Premier League's top four and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently scheduled to play his first ever season in the Europa League.

The iconic attacker is reportedly unhappy at United's failure to significantly improve their squad this summer. He is also aiming to become the first man to win six Champions League titles, but may find a way to achieve this goal with one of United's Premier League rivals.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Chelsea are preparing a £14 million bid for the unsettled 37-year-old, who currently has 12 months remaining on his current deal.

