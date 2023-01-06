"I think he's way off to be honest" - Liverpool star told he is not good enough to play for club by Danny Murphy

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has given his honest opinion on the position of Reds defender Nat Phillips. The 45-year-old reckons the centre-back isn't good enough to represent the Premier League giants.

Nat Phillips has made four appearances for Liverpool across all competitions so far this season, with two coming in the Premier League and two in the EFL Cup. The 25-year-old's performances have left much to be desired, and Murphy is far from impressed.

Liverpool FC @LFC Nat Phillips reflects on a frustrating night in the #CarabaoCup Nat Phillips reflects on a frustrating night in the #CarabaoCup ⤵

When asked if the centre-back could provide adequate cover for the team, the former Reds defender told talkSPORT:

"I think he's way off, to be honest."

The Reds have endured a tough start to the season, finding it difficult to impress with their performances and results. Reflecting on Jurgen Klopp's men's struggles, Murphy highlighted their midfield crisis, which has come as a result of injuries to key players.

"The bigger problem would be more the midfield," the Englishman continued. "I still feel that when you haven't got Henderson in there, there's a miss, physically and the leadership as well. I didn't see anybody the other night (against Brentford), maybe Robbo (Andy Robertson) when he came on, he does it a little bit.

He continued:

"You know, the second corner, the third corner, the ball kept ending up in the back of the net, I didn't see anybody digging anybody out. Jordan, if you go and watch Liverpool or England play, all you can hear is Jordan Henderson organising, shouting, kicking people up the backside. They didn't seem to have it in the first half, it was a really worrying display (vs Brentford)."

The Reds suffered another setback in the Premier League on Monday (January 2), as they lost to Brentford 3-1 at Anfield. They will now take on Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup tomorrow (January 7). It remains to be seen if they will return to winning ways in front of their fans at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher slams Liverpool following Brentford defeat

Liverpool were punished by Brentford on Monday.

The Reds legend was left furious after Klopp's men were exposed by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday. Commenting on Sky Sports, Carragher lashed out at the Reds, saying:

"It's the first time they’ve conceded from a corner this season but far from the first time they’ve conceded from a counterattack, which is where the corner came from. They’ve given themselves so much to do so often. Liverpool have had problems all season against teams that have intensity and aggression. It looked like an ageing team coming to an end, and that was shambolic."

Poll : 0 votes