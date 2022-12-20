Liverpool ready to sell defender for £10 million in January - Reports

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are considering the sale of centre-back Nathaniel 'Nat' Phillips in January and could consider offers in the range of £10-15 million.

The 25-year-old, whose contract at Anfield runs till 2025, has made only three appearances for the Reds this season. His two starts for Jurgen Klopp's side came against Derby in the EFL Cup and in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. His other appearance came off the bench in the league.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Contracted until 2025, Nat Phillips will likely command a fee of around £10-15million with any potential sale, even if that does come at the end of a six month loan. NEW: Contracted until 2025, Nat Phillips will likely command a fee of around £10-15million with any potential sale, even if that does come at the end of a six month loan. #lfc [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Contracted until 2025, Nat Phillips will likely command a fee of around £10-15million with any potential sale, even if that does come at the end of a six month loan. #lfc [liverpool echo]

Klopp's side have a strong defensive core. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are expected to play starring roles in the centre of defence. So, opportunities for Phillips could be difficult to come by.

Considering the same, the Reds could look to cash out on Phillips, who has made 27 senior Liverpool appearances, bagging a goal and an assist apiece.

James Milner hails Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez - Carabao Cup Third Round

Fans went buzzing when Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer for big money. He had scored 48 goals and provided 16 assists in 85 games across competitions for the Portuguese side.

However, Nunez has got off to a slow start to life in England. The Uruguayan has managed only nine goals and two assists in 18 games under Klopp. His teammate James Milner, though, reckons Nunez has every attribute to become a top player.

The former Manchester City midfielder recently said (via Rousing the Kop) that the transition to a different country, league and language takes time:

“He’s got everything to score a lot of goals at Liverpool," said Milner. "It’s a new country; he can’t speak too much English yet, but he’s got great banter, and he’s learning the language; he’s a great lad. People underestimate how difficult it is to move your whole family; it’s different food, different language, different weather."

Milner continued:

"The Premier League is completely different; it’s a big step and it takes time. The attributes he has, finishing with both feet, in the air, works his nuts off, he’ll be top – no doubt about that.”

Klopp's side will return to action on Thursday (December 22) when they take on Manchester City in the EFL Cup Round of 16 fixture. Four days later, they will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes