“I think we’re going to go there and absolutely destroy them” – Jamie O’Hara makes confident Tottenham claim ahead of derby against Chelsea

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has backed his old club to 'absolutely destroy' Chelsea in their Sunday’s (August 14) Premier League meeting.

Having bagged a massive 4-1 win over Southampton on Saturday (August 6), Tottenham Hotspur will look to extend their winning run when travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Chelsea, who narrowly escaped with a 1-0 win (Jorginho penalty) from Everton in their Premier League opener, will try to produce a more sure-footed performance at home against their local rivals.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Now’s the moment to turn the tide & become London’s biggest team again.”



“It’s a good time to play Chelsea. I think we’ll absolutely destroy you.”



Jamie O’Hara has gone 𝙗𝙞𝙜 already ahead of Chelsea v Spurs this Sunday “Now’s the moment to turn the tide & become London’s biggest team again.”“It’s a good time to play Chelsea. I think we’ll absolutely destroy you.”Jamie O’Hara has gone 𝙗𝙞𝙜 already ahead of Chelsea v Spurs this Sunday 🙌 “Now’s the moment to turn the tide & become London’s biggest team again.”👀 “It’s a good time to play Chelsea. I think we’ll absolutely destroy you.”Jamie O’Hara has gone 𝙗𝙞𝙜 already ahead of Chelsea v Spurs this Sunday https://t.co/H1pkp3ijYS

Analyzing the match, O’Hara could only see one winner, with him wholeheartedly backing Antonio Conte’s side to come out on top against the west London outfit. Speaking on talkSPORT (Via HITC), he claimed:

“I think it’s a good time to play Chelsea. You’re still a little bit on the hangover of last season. I think we’re going to go there and absolutely destroy them.”

While Tottenham are looking like the more in-form team heading into the London derby, their track record is rather poor against the Blues. The north London outfit could not win any of their last seven Premier League matches against them, drawing once and losing on the remaining six occasions.

Tottenham Hotspur have what it takes to improve their record against Chelsea this Sunday

Tottenham Hotspur are at a disadvantage when it comes to their recent track record against the Blues. However, if only their current form is considered, Spurs certainly have every right to feel confident about their chances.

The Lilywhites not only won by a three-goal margin against the Saints, but they also completely dominated proceedings. They passed the ball around with supreme confidence, created openings at will, and took their chances. They were sure-footed at the back as well, demonstrating a degree of cohesion they had not before.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Welcome back, We are delighted to announce that Jermain Defoe has returned to the Club as a member of our Academy coaching staff and Club Ambassador.Welcome back, @IAmJermainDefoe We are delighted to announce that Jermain Defoe has returned to the Club as a member of our Academy coaching staff and Club Ambassador.Welcome back, @IAmJermainDefoe 💙

Playing at home, Thomas Tuchel’s side might look to take the fight to the visitors right away. Spurs’ defensive solidity could then come to their aid and help them weather the storm.

The Pensioners must remain wary of Spurs’ pacey wing backs and wingers, as they specialize in turning an unfavorable situation into a favorable one in a split second.

Sunday promises to be an entertaining afternoon for fans, and it would not be surprising to see the visitors come out on top for the first time since April 2018.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy