“I think that will be the attraction” – Alan Smith explains why he feels Gabriel Jesus decided to join Arsenal

Arsenal legend Alan Smith believes Gabriel Jesus is joining the Gunners because he can become a successful central striker at the Emirates.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian is all set to be announced as their latest acquisition in the coming days. He has already reached an agreement with the north London outfit. He had a year left on his contract with Manchester City. However, the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez might have prompted him to leave.

It's believed that Arsenal will pay £45 million for Jesus, who was spotted meeting the club's Sporting director Edu last week.

Smith thinks the prospect of becoming a "very good" striker after playing regularly might have tempted the 25-year-old into joining them.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Jesus can turn into a very good central striker now that he has joined Arsenal. I think that will be the attraction, the fact that a lot of clubs were after him but he might not have played regularly."

Despite plying his trade with the Cityzens for six years, Jesus could never establish himself as the first-choice striker.

Now with the Premier League champions adding two high-quality strikers, his chances of nailing down a spot look more bleak than ever before.

Gabriel Jesus being shown around the Emirates ahead of his announcement...

However, the Brazilian is no slouch, having scored 95 goals and assisted another 46 from 236 games for the Sky Blues in all competitions.

Smith believes Jesus now wants to stamp his mark as the main striker. He added:

"Jesus is somebody who fits the profile, age-wise, and I think he is a player that has got something to prove now. He wants to kick on in his career, he wants to play regularly and as a striker that is so important."

He added:

"He has played down the right last season more often than he did through the middle. Obviously he was in and out of the team, he was a substitute so he wants to be first choice."

Jesus signed for City from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January 2017 for £27 million.

Arsenal have pulled off a coup with Jesus acquisition

The Gunners have made quite a few signings thus far but Jesus will arguably be their best yet. He's a proven entity and could be a panacea to their attacking woes.

With the club aiming to return to the Champions League next season, the Brazilian could play a key role.

He also comes with plenty of experience under his belt. He has a knack for creativity too, while his ability to play on the wings will offer Arteta tactical flexibility.

Arsenal might have pulled off a masterstroke with Jesus signing.

