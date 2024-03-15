“I think they will be back”- Carlo Ancelotti confirms long-term Real Madrid absentees will return to face Manchester City in UCL Q/F

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has suggested Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao will be available to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Belgian goalkeeper Courtois, 31, hasn't played a game this season after tearing his ACL ahead of the campaign. Madrid reacted to the veteran shot-stopper's injury by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea last summer.

Meanwhile, Militao, 26, made just one appearance before also sustaining an ACL injury. The Brazilian defender has been sidelined since August and his absence has led to the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni playing as a makeshift center-back.

Real Madrid learned they'll face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals. The first leg takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 9 and they face Osasuna tomorrow (March 16) and Athletic Bilbao (March 31) before their encounter with the reigning European champions.

Ancelotti gave an update on Courtois and Militao during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Osasuna game. The Italian suggested the pair would be back in time for City's visit to the Bernabeu (via Madrid Xtra):

"Courtois and Militao have started training with the team. We will use the (international) break to give them rhythm. I think they will be back for Athletic and the quarterfinals."

Expand Tweet

That comes as welcome news for Real Madrid fans given Courtois and Militao have been key for Ancelotti for several years. They were part of the side that won the Champions League in 2022.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reacts to drawing Real Madrid in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City vs Real Madrid is becoming a tradition.

Real Madrid will slug it out with Manchester City in the Champions League knockout stages for the third season in a row. Pep Guardiola's Cityzens prevailed last season with a 5-1 win on aggregate in the semifinals en route to winning the competition.

Guardiola wasn't surprised to see City handed another tie with the La Liga giants. The Spanish tactician said (via City Xtra):

"We don't have another option. It looks like a little bit of a tradition. Three years in a row playing the kings of the competition."

Expand Tweet

The Cityzens' dominance over Madrid at the Etihad could be a major advantage as they play at home in the second leg (April 16). Both European giants are unbeaten in the Champions League this season and are regarded as the two favorites to win it.

The winners of the tie will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semifinals. City's Premier League rivals and the Bundesliga heavyweights were drawn on the same side of the draw.