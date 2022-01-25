“I think he will become the great player he was"- Bixente Lizarzu expects Lionel Messi to perform for PSG in the second half of the season

Lionel Messi has had a slow start to life at PSG, scoring just one Ligue 1 goal for the Parisians in 12 games so far. However, French football pundit Bixente Lizarazu has refused to write off the Argentine, backing him to step up in the second half of the campaign.

Messi has spent the last few months adapting to life at PSG. Lizarazu believes the playmaker has managed the adaptation well, and expects him to return to the level at which he performed during his time with Barcelona.

"I think he will become the great player he was with Barca in the second half of the season. It is true that at Barca, the team played for him, there he had to adapt to PSG. I think he managed the adaptation. He spent 20 years in Barcelona; the departure was made in confusion, in tension," said the Frenchman during a segment on Telefoot (via Canal Supporters).

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Leo Messi has scored one goal from 30 attempts in Ligue 1 this season Leo Messi has scored one goal from 30 attempts in Ligue 1 this season 😬 Leo Messi has scored one goal from 30 attempts in Ligue 1 this season

Despite his slow start to life in Ligue 1, Messi has been a standout player for PSG in the Champions League this season. The Argentine has bagged five goals for the Parisians in as many games in the tournament so far. Considering the same, Lizarazu expects him to continue to be decisive.

The Frenchman was quoted as saying:

“You have to digest all that a bit. It is true that in Ligue 1, it is not in its standards; in the Champions League, on the other hand, it is. He is a great champion, and I am convinced that in the upcoming matches in UCL, he will be decisive,” he added.

What's next for Lionel Messi and PSG?

Messi has bagged six goals and as many assists for PSG across competitions so far this season.

Lionel Messi returned to action for the Parisians during their league clash with Reims at the weekend after spending the last few weeks on the sidelines. The Argentine registered an assist after coming on as a substitute, and will be keen for more goal involvement going forward.

Up next, Mauricio Pochettino's men will face Nice in the Round of 16 of the French Cup before clashing with Lille and Rennes in the league. The Parisians also have a key Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid on February 14, for which they'll hope to have Lionel Messi in top shape.

Edited by Bhargav