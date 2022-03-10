"I think they will change something" - Verratti feels Real Madrid will be 'more aggressive' against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti expects a totally different game against Real Madrid when compared to what was the case in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. The Italian midfielder has been named in the starting XI and spoke and will look to make an impact for his team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When asked to preview the game in an exclusive chat with Europe1, Verratti opined that Real Madrid could look to change things up but admitted that PSG would be prepared for anything that could potentially come their way.

"There are no favourites. We have a small advantage, but it will be a totally different match. They suffered a lot at home so they will change things. We have to prepare well for the match collectively and individually. We will have to win the duels individually and that will bring a lot to the collective. So you have to be 100% physically and mentally.

"They will surely be higher and more aggressive. They are at home and they must win to pass. We will be prepared for everything, whether they come and get us or not. If they come, we'll have more space behind. But they also like to defend low, we saw that in the first leg. We had possession but we didn't have a lot of chances. Everyone has their own tactic but I think they will change something."

PSG seeking UEFA Champions League glory this season

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

PSG have never won the UEFA Champions League despite coming close over the years. However, with a strong squad, they will look to go all the way this season. When quizzed about the club's sporting project, Verratti affirmed that the Ligue 1 giants will give everything they have to achieve their goals.

"These are matches that will be part of the club's history, that's for sure. We have a big project, that of winning the Champions League. We try every year and we put all the ingredients in to get there. We will continue like this and continue to give everything.

"The last two years, we have had a great journey even without winning. We fight like every team, who have the same mentality as us. We must not have any regrets. We have to give it our all and see how it ends."

Edited by Vishal Subramanian